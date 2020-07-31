 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Tropical storm Isaias moving toward Florida becomes a category-1 hurricane

31 Jul, 2020 05:26
Tropical storm Isaias moving toward Florida becomes a category-1 hurricane
Hurricane Isaias over the Dominican Republic. July 31, 2020. © Maro Siranosian / RMMB / CIRA / AFP
Tropical cyclone Isaias, which is moving towards the Florida coast, has morphed into a category-1 hurricane, the National Hurricane Center has reported. The storm initially formed south of Puerto Rico.

The National Hurricane Center has issued a hurricane warning for the Bahamas, as Isaias continues to move northwest at 18 mph, with maximum sustained winds of 80 mph.

On Thursday, Iasias caused power outages, flooding and small landslides as it passed over Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic, where it also triggered evacuations.

Florida emergency officials warned residents of heavy rain and strong winds by the end of this week. On Wednesday, Governor Ron DeSantis urged everyone to stock up with supplies for at least seven days.

