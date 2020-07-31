Tropical storm Isaias moving toward Florida becomes a category-1 hurricane

Tropical cyclone Isaias, which is moving towards the Florida coast, has morphed into a category-1 hurricane, the National Hurricane Center has reported. The storm initially formed south of Puerto Rico.

The National Hurricane Center has issued a hurricane warning for the Bahamas, as Isaias continues to move northwest at 18 mph, with maximum sustained winds of 80 mph.

#Isaias is now a hurricane based on data from the Air Force Hurricane Hunters. The intensity forecast shows a stronger storm than before, but the track forecast is unchanged. Go to https://t.co/tW4KeFW0gB for details. pic.twitter.com/tXraiehHMX — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) July 31, 2020

On Thursday, Iasias caused power outages, flooding and small landslides as it passed over Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic, where it also triggered evacuations.

#ICInforma | Cientos de familias pierden sus casas a causa de las lluvias de la tormenta tropical #Isaías en la provincia de Hato Mayor del Rey. pic.twitter.com/qTHms84sU4 — Informativos Caribe RD (@InformativosCa1) July 31, 2020

Florida emergency officials warned residents of heavy rain and strong winds by the end of this week. On Wednesday, Governor Ron DeSantis urged everyone to stock up with supplies for at least seven days.

