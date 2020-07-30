Liberals leap to politicize Herman Cain’s Covid-19 death because he ‘didn’t wear a mask’

Former Republican presidential candidate Herman Cain, diagnosed with Covid-19 after attending Donald Trump’s Tulsa rally in June, has died from the virus. Liberals online soon rushed to treat his death as a statement about masks.

Cain, who was hospitalized on July 1, just two days after testing positive for the coronavirus, died on Thursday. His initial diagnosis prompted speculation he could have contracted Covid-19 while attending Trump’s rally, where there was no mandate to wear a facemask – speculation that resurfaced after news broke of his death.

...the phone with his amazing wife Gloria, daughter, Melanie, and son Vincent to express my deepest condolences to the entire family. @FLOTUS Melania and I loved Herman Cain, a great man. Herman, Rest In Peace! pic.twitter.com/GNUf5jHjX0 — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 30, 2020

A co-chair of Black Voices for Trump, Cain vocally sided with the president in his skepticism over the danger posed by the virus and the usefulness of facemasks. The facemask issue in particular pushed many liberals on Twitter to point the finger at both Trump and Cain himself for his death, while conservatives pushed back over the politicization of his passing.

A wave of Twitter users posted that the pizza magnate died “because [Trump] told America a mask wasn't needed,” and one person went as far as to claim that Cain was “sacrificed at the altar of Donald Trump.”

Herman Cain mocked masks & mask mandates. Then he went to a Trump event with no masks, caught the coronavirus, and died. We shouldn't be insensitive -- there's nothing funny about it -- but we also shouldn't ignore the fact that right-wing ignorance is getting people killed. — David Roberts (@drvox) July 30, 2020

.@realDonaldTrump,Where's your comment about Herman Cain?Make sure to mention that he died from the very thing you told America was a HOAX.He died after attending YOUR EGO RALLY without a MASK because YOU told America a mask wasn't needed and because you did not wear one. — Don Winslow (@donwinslow) July 30, 2020

Some, including MSNBC host Joy Reid, could not let go of the unconfirmed speculation that the Tulsa rally was at the root of his fatal illness, as others steadfastly cited Cain's "selfish" refusal to done a face covering as reason for refusing any sympathy for the man.

Herman Cain has died, weeks after attending Donald Trump’s Tulsa rally, not wearing a mask. Condolences to his family. https://t.co/LvmEf2pWH3 — Joy Reid (@JoyAnnReid) July 30, 2020

I feel bad for Herman Cain and his family. But I don’t feel bad for his selfishness, his mocking of a deadly disease, nor convincing others that it is safe to go maskless. I refuse to have sympathy for those who put my family in danger. Wear a motherfucking mask. — Tony Posnanski (@tonyposnanski) July 30, 2020

Herman Cain attended Trump’s Tulsa “rally” with 6000 others. Few wore masks. All cheered wildly as Trump bragged about his conquest of the West Point ramp and drinking water with two hands for 45 minutes. Cain contracted the virus soon after. Today, he is dead. It wasn’t worth it — Steve Schmidt (@SteveSchmidtSES) July 30, 2020

Others on the platform, apparently unironically, tweeted that the real killer was the “politicization of public health.”

Conservatives, meanwhile, accused Democrats of “dancing on [Cain’s] grave” simply because he had a different political viewpoint, and criticized the seemingly ardent efforts of many to score political points off of his death.

The Left is dancing on the grave of Herman Cain because he was a black man they couldn’t control. Wishing for or relishing in the death of anyone because they don’t share your politics is subhuman and evil. — CJ Pearson (@thecjpearson) July 30, 2020

Question for the people cheering the death of a prominent black man like Herman Cain - do you even know how you look right now? — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) July 30, 2020

