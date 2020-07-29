 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeUSA News

Ok, boomer: Congressman demands Facebook's Zuckerberg explain why Donald Trump Jr's TWITTER ACCOUNT was suspended

29 Jul, 2020 22:14
Get short URL
Ok, boomer: Congressman demands Facebook's Zuckerberg explain why Donald Trump Jr's TWITTER ACCOUNT was suspended
FILE PHOTOS. ©  Reuters / Dado Ruvic;  Reuters / Mandel Ngan
Congressman Jim Sensenbrenner (R-Wisconsin) gaffed his way to meme status after grilling Facebook head Mark Zuckerberg about Donald Trump Jr.’s Twitter suspension, forcing the CEO to explain the platforms are, in fact, different.

“If I may ask a specific of you: it was reported that Donald Trump Jr. got taken down for a period of time… why did that happen?” the rep asked during a House antitrust hearing on Wednesday.

“Congressman, well first, to be clear, I think what you might be referring to happened on Twitter, so it’s hard for me to speak to that,” Zuckerberg replied politely, adding “but I could talk to our policies about this.”

The embarrassing exchange has prompted a wave of mockery online, with netizens observing that out-of-touch “lifer politicians” like Sensenbrenner – who has been in Congress since 1979 – have no place weighing in on technology they don’t understand.

The congressman’s tech-challenged performance also kicked off countless boomer-themed jabs, with many suggesting the GOP rep may also need help navigating his TV remote and email account – the “intertubes” can be confusing, after all.

Like this story? Share it with a friend!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies