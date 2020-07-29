 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
‘A scene from hell’: Bridge partially collapses in Arizona as first responders battle massive fire on derailed train (VIDEOS)

29 Jul, 2020 15:13
Train crash on bridge above Tempe Town Lake in Arizona ©  AZ Family
Dozens of first responders are working to put out a fire following a Union Pacific train derailment near Tempe, Arizona. The bridge it was traveling on has partially collapsed, but no injuries have been reported.

Video and photos from the scene show massive amounts of smoke billowing from the site of the crash. Local officials say the smoke cloud is so obtrusive that it has caused traffic in nearby areas to be rerouted. Police are warning people to avoid the area. 

An eyewitness described the crash, which she turned to see after smoke disrupted her bike ride, as “a scene from hell” in comments to local media.

The damaged bridge sits over Tempe Town Lake and near Tempe Beach Park, and the crash is believed to have happened around 6am on Wednesday. The cause of the derailment is unknown, and local media are reporting that the train was carrying lumber. A tanker car that fell off the bridge now sits with other debris in the water. The crash is being described as second-alarm hazardous until first responders can determine whether or not any hazardous materials were being transported on board. All of Tempe Town Lake is closed temporarily as a precaution.

