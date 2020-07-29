‘A scene from hell’: Bridge partially collapses in Arizona as first responders battle massive fire on derailed train (VIDEOS)

Dozens of first responders are working to put out a fire following a Union Pacific train derailment near Tempe, Arizona. The bridge it was traveling on has partially collapsed, but no injuries have been reported.

Video and photos from the scene show massive amounts of smoke billowing from the site of the crash. Local officials say the smoke cloud is so obtrusive that it has caused traffic in nearby areas to be rerouted. Police are warning people to avoid the area.

Train fire causes of the collapse of the bridge over Tempe Town lake near the Arizona State University pic.twitter.com/k8n7Bv3mnG — Locksmith Charley (@yegg57) July 29, 2020

BREAKING! Train fire and bridge collapse on Tempe Town Lake. LIVE coverage on 3TV and CBS 5. Video from @chopperguy#azfamilypic.twitter.com/sU3nKoJf9L — Ian Schwartz (@SchwartzTV) July 29, 2020

An eyewitness described the crash, which she turned to see after smoke disrupted her bike ride, as “a scene from hell” in comments to local media.

Oh the Tempe Town Lake train bridge just collapsed that’s allWhile I was under it#arizonapic.twitter.com/BeUHvUkYix — Camille Kimball (@CamilleKimball) July 29, 2020

The damaged bridge sits over Tempe Town Lake and near Tempe Beach Park, and the crash is believed to have happened around 6am on Wednesday. The cause of the derailment is unknown, and local media are reporting that the train was carrying lumber. A tanker car that fell off the bridge now sits with other debris in the water. The crash is being described as second-alarm hazardous until first responders can determine whether or not any hazardous materials were being transported on board. All of Tempe Town Lake is closed temporarily as a precaution.

DEVELOPING: Emergency crews are on the scene of a train derailment in Tempe, Arizona. pic.twitter.com/wIlSflUaTL — Jake Boswell (@JakeBoswellNews) July 29, 2020

CLOSURE: Loop 101 ramps to Loop 202 WB are shut because because of a train derailment over Tempe Town Lake. PLAN for more closures soon. #phxtrafficpic.twitter.com/f0heFhA01F — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) July 29, 2020

