Over 150 firefighters called to massive 5-alarm blaze in San Francisco (PHOTOS, VIDEOS)

28 Jul, 2020 18:11
Screenshot from San Francisco Firefighters video © San Francisco Firefighters Local 798 / Twitter
Firefighters are battling a massive fire that ripped through the South of Market district of San Francisco, California. One first responder has been injured, and parts of the area have been closed off as teams tackle the blaze.

Photos and videos shared on social media show dramatic scenes that capture the extent of the fire. It was called in at around 7am local time on Tuesday. 

Some 160 firefighters are battling the five-alarm fire. The one who sustained moderate injuries was taken to the Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital for treatment, Mission Local reports

The fire, near 13th Street and Van Ness Avenue, has burned through at least six buildings. Live power lines are down and the fire department has warned people to stay away from the area. Local residents have been evacuated from their homes on 14th Street.

The California Highway Patrol reported that one lane of Highway 101 in the southbound direction was closed because of the inferno. Plumes of black smoke and a wall of flames could be seen as far away as the San Francisco Bay bridge, KTVU reports

The cause of the fire hasn’t been determined yet. 

