Over 150 firefighters called to massive 5-alarm blaze in San Francisco (PHOTOS, VIDEOS)

Firefighters are battling a massive fire that ripped through the South of Market district of San Francisco, California. One first responder has been injured, and parts of the area have been closed off as teams tackle the blaze.

Photos and videos shared on social media show dramatic scenes that capture the extent of the fire. It was called in at around 7am local time on Tuesday.

Some 160 firefighters are battling the five-alarm fire. The one who sustained moderate injuries was taken to the Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital for treatment, Mission Local reports.

Bartfeld Sales Co. building burns in a 5-alarm fire. At least five other adjacent buildings sustained damage. Hoping the good folks at All Pets Hospital are okay. pic.twitter.com/0OxEOOteb9 — Karl Mondon (@karlmondon) July 28, 2020

UPDATE: 4th alarm on Erie (14th and Shotwell) area. Ladder pipes are being set up. PLEASE AVOID THE AREA THERE ARE LIVE WIRES DOWN. @PGE4Me@LondonBreed@HillaryRonen@MattHaneySF@RafaelMandelmanpic.twitter.com/KNbfK8TYkZ — San Francisco Firefighters 798 (@SFFFLocal798) July 28, 2020

The fire, near 13th Street and Van Ness Avenue, has burned through at least six buildings. Live power lines are down and the fire department has warned people to stay away from the area. Local residents have been evacuated from their homes on 14th Street.

From this morning's 5-alarm fire in San Francisco. pic.twitter.com/J3G5F10LkG — Karl Mondon (@karlmondon) July 28, 2020

The California Highway Patrol reported that one lane of Highway 101 in the southbound direction was closed because of the inferno. Plumes of black smoke and a wall of flames could be seen as far away as the San Francisco Bay bridge, KTVU reports.

What building is this? XXL fire burning on 13th and Folsom in SF pic.twitter.com/GIh9N8nhjy — Miss Girl (@eyeveins) July 28, 2020

The cause of the fire hasn’t been determined yet.

5th ALARM, 14th and SHOTWELL #SFFD UNITS ON SCENE. PLEASE AVOID THE AREA FOR YOUR SAFETY. pic.twitter.com/TluhRHFrRK — San Francisco Firefighters 798 (@SFFFLocal798) July 28, 2020

