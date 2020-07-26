 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Political murder? Republicans seek federal probe into ‘senseless’ killing of black Trump supporter in Milwaukee

26 Jul, 2020 01:37
Political murder? Republicans seek federal probe into ‘senseless’ killing of black Trump supporter in Milwaukee
©  Facebook / Bernell Trammell
The murder in broad daylight of Milwaukee's Bernell Trammell is prompting calls for a federal prosecutor to investigate whether the 60-year-old black man was killed because of his passionate support of President Donald Trump.

Wisconsin Republican Party Chairman Andrew Hitt asked that US Attorney Matthew Krueger investigate whether the "senseless" killing was politically motivated. Trammel was gunned down around midday Thursday in front of his small publishing business, eXpressions Journal. Police are still looking for the shooter.

"No American should fear for their personal safety because of where they live or their political affiliation," Hitt said Friday.

Trammell was well known for standing outside his shop or Milwaukee City Hall with handmade signs urging passers-by to re-elect Trump in November. He displayed other signs ranging from religious or anti-violence messages to supporting Black Lives Matter.

His death was met by shock in Milwaukee, where he was reportedly remembered for being positive, polite and selfless. Conservatives such as Fox News host Laura Ingraham reacted with outrage.

Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk suggested that lack of attention to the gruesome murder showed the hypocrisy of the Black Lives Matter protest movement. "It shouldn't be dangerous to support the president," Kirk said on Twitter. "His name was Bernell Trammell. Did his life not matter to BLM Inc.?"

Also on rt.com Black Trump supporter allegedly STABBED by ‘Antifa dude’ during Portland protest (VIDEO)

The conservatives’ concerns are not unfounded, as animosity among leftists toward black conservatives is nothing new. Drew Duncomb, a black Trump supporter, said he was stabbed early Saturday by an "Antifa dude" in Portland who had been following him around. Another black man was assaulted by protesters in Portland on Friday, after standing outside the fence protecting the city's federal courthouse and calling for calm.

Black conservative activist Candace Owens was attacked in August 2018 by "white liberal thugs" in Philadelphia, while she was having breakfast with Kirk at a restaurant. "After all these years, white Democrats still believe that they own black people," Owens said at the time. "When you go against how they desire you to think, they viciously attack you."

