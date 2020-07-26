 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Seattle police declare RIOT amid arson, vandalism & clashes with protesters (VIDEOS)
Seattle police declare RIOT amid arson, vandalism & clashes with protesters (VIDEOS)

26 Jul, 2020 00:20
Protesters in Seattle have clashed with the officers, vandalised several buildings and set fire to a construction site for a county juvenile detention facility, forcing local police to declare a riot due to “public safety risks.”

After a group of protesters set fire to the King County facility construction site, police have issued “dispersal orders" and were forced to deploy "less-lethal munitions” to clear the area and secure access to the fire for the city's fire department.

The officers were pelted with stones, bottles, liquid-filled balloons and other projectiles, as well as "some sort of explosives," Seattle Police Department said on Twitter.

Due to the ongoing damage and public safety risks associated with this incident, SPD is declaring it a riot.

According to authorities, at least 11 people were arrested, and three officers injured, as police are struggling to contain the unrest.

Multiple videos from the scene showed broken windows at several businesses, and police deploying tear gas and clashing with protesters.

Police also reported individuals spray painting on East Precinct, and attempting to disable cameras and breach the fence perimeter around the building.

