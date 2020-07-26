Seattle police declare RIOT amid arson, vandalism & clashes with protesters (VIDEOS)

Protesters in Seattle have clashed with the officers, vandalised several buildings and set fire to a construction site for a county juvenile detention facility, forcing local police to declare a riot due to “public safety risks.”

After a group of protesters set fire to the King County facility construction site, police have issued “dispersal orders" and were forced to deploy "less-lethal munitions” to clear the area and secure access to the fire for the city's fire department.

Direct clashes here between protesters and police.As far as I can see, they are all local cops. pic.twitter.com/BM6LU5Cdk4 — Mike Baker (@ByMikeBaker) July 25, 2020

The officers were pelted with stones, bottles, liquid-filled balloons and other projectiles, as well as "some sort of explosives," Seattle Police Department said on Twitter.

The police have shown up, using flash-bangs and pepper spray. pic.twitter.com/gxucPu3MUY — Mike Baker (@ByMikeBaker) July 25, 2020

Due to the ongoing damage and public safety risks associated with this incident, SPD is declaring it a riot.

Moving through the Capitol Hill, hitting a Starbucks. Smoke is coming out the window and people are now calling for the residents above to evacuate. pic.twitter.com/71Ssie3hai — Mike Baker (@ByMikeBaker) July 25, 2020

According to authorities, at least 11 people were arrested, and three officers injured, as police are struggling to contain the unrest.

It’s not a peaceful protest in Seattle. The crowd are the aggressors. They set fire to a Starbucks right before this. pic.twitter.com/JVIiCxCPut — (((Jason Rantz))) on KTTH Radio (@jasonrantz) July 25, 2020

Multiple videos from the scene showed broken windows at several businesses, and police deploying tear gas and clashing with protesters.

Police also reported individuals spray painting on East Precinct, and attempting to disable cameras and breach the fence perimeter around the building.

Seattle right now. This isn’t peaceful. pic.twitter.com/r4eudk9USX — (((Jason Rantz))) on KTTH Radio (@jasonrantz) July 26, 2020

