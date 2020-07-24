Jesuits join the woke parade? Magazine’s comparison of George Floyd to JESUS sparks wave of mockery

An article likening the death of George Floyd under the knee of a Minneapolis cop to the death of Jesus Christ on the cross has gone viral for all the wrong reasons, eliciting a chorus of mockery – and outrage from Christians.

Floyd’s death, which kicked off months of historic unrest across the US after the excruciating eight-minute video took social media by storm, was no mere lynching; it was a crucifixion, according to America Magazine, which styles itself as the “leading Catholic journal of opinion in the United States.”

The outlet attempted to draw several parallels between Floyd’s on-camera demise and the death of the best-known religious figure in the western world in an article published on Thursday. It opined that the ancient equivalent of police would have carried out Jesus’ crucifixion, and noted that both men apparently suffered from thirst in the moments before death.

Also on rt.com Monty Python’s classic ‘The Life of Brian’ relentlessly mocked Christianity. Now we must do the same thing to the Church of Woke

“Both Jesus and George Floyd were repeatedly mocked by their killers,” the writer observed, adding that both called out for a parent (Jesus his divine father, and Floyd his mother) before dying – practically twins!

Other comparisons were even more forced: “The cause of death of a person crucified on a raised cross was usually asphyxiation,” the writer noted, adding “the body’s weight hanging from the nails over a period of time makes it impossible to breathe,” before quoting the now-ubiquitous final words of Floyd: “I can’t breathe.”

Purple prose about how the “crucifixion of a black man on a street-corner Golgotha” answers all questions about how “racial oppression infests our history, our culture and our institutions” left some howling, while others tried their hand at similarly unhinged comparisons.

Yes, absolutely. George Floyd = Jesus. Me, an atheist, reading your tweet 👇🏻 pic.twitter.com/FhS1kjvivv — American 🇺🇸 Purrl, RN (@AmericanPurrl) July 24, 2020

Yawn. I always say: any argument that can be made, CAN be made. For example: Hillary Clinton is just like a bag of frozen pizza rolls—both are cold, both are lumpy, Bill Clinton avoids both of them if possible, and neither is in my feeezer right now. — Sahk Pupette (@alyssasaridvaj) July 24, 2020

Unsurprisingly, the piece left many Christians with a bad taste in their mouths, with some even calling it blasphemous.

We all agree his death was wrong. His family deserves justice. Where we diverge is he should not be martyred. George went to prison 9 TIMES. He was a violent career criminal.Your article is disgraceful. Divisive. Simply wrong.Jesus was perfect and will always be perfect. pic.twitter.com/zVA94Ro16f — Code of Vets ™ (@codeofvets) July 24, 2020

we get it. you've never read the Bible. — Jessica (Fletcher) O’Donnell (@heckyessica) July 24, 2020

Many attempted to remind the Jesuits that Floyd was no saint before he was “martyred.”

Quick question...Did Jesus do a smash n grab robbery with three other men, (who ultimately turned states evidence against him due to his brutality to the victim?) Assaulting and beating a pregnant mother, who was hospitalized?I don't remember reading that in my Bible. — tliarch (@tliarch) July 24, 2020

Floyd didn’t deserve to die, but I don’t think Jesus was the leader of a home invasion gang or ever broke into a woman’s home and held a gun to her abdomen. — Sophiestications (@Sophiesticatio2) July 24, 2020

Others tried to one-up the magazine’s literal canonization of the slain security guard.

Jesus and George Floyd were basically the same person. — Chris Nodimas🍄 (@CholeraFan) July 24, 2020

"There is no greater love than laying down one's life so that others may riot and loot." — Razor (@hale_razor) July 24, 2020

And a few noted that, with reality like this, the bar had been raised for satire forever.

The Babylon Bee may as well give up now, in the face of such stiff competition. — Staff Sergeant Briggs (@FamedCelebrity) July 24, 2020

Amazingly, this isn’t the first time America Magazine’s staff have compared Floyd to Jesus. The publication’s editor has been doing it for at least a month, and one eye-watering Twitter ratio (1,800 disbelieving comments to just 80 “likes”) is unlikely to deter him.

The editor tweeted this June 1st... pic.twitter.com/svcQwaZGA2 — Scott Warmka (@thetrog) July 24, 2020

Like this story? Share it with a friend!