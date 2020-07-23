Over 4 million Covid-19 cases in US, an increase of 1 million in TWO WEEKS – Reuters tally

US Covid-19 cases have topped four million, according to a new tally from Reuters, meaning the total number has risen by a million in just 16 days.

The US continues to lead the world in cases, with an average of 2,600 new cases found every hour. When it comes to cases per capita, the country ranks second, with 120 infected for every 10,000 people. Chile leads the per capita infection rate.

President Donald Trump has waved off concerns about the rising numbers on multiple occasions, saying they are only high because there has been more mass testing for the virus across the country.

After the first case of the virus was discovered in the US on January 21, it took 98 days for the total number of infected to reach the first million.

The president says the declining death rate from the virus in the US is a sign of the country’s success in its fight against the pandemic, which continues to keep most states in some form of lockdown and the economy in an unstable position. There have been over 143,000 to lose their lives from the virus in the US, which equates to 4.4 fatalities for every 10,000 people. That means five countries lead the US in the deaths per capita department: Chile, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, and France.

