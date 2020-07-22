Cenk Uygur of The Young Turks launches petition to ‘personally’ remove Trump from White House if he loses election

President Donald Trump is surely quaking in his boots, as TYT host Cenk Uygur has threatened to personally go to Washington and physically remove him from the White House if he loses the November election but refuses to concede.

Accusing Trump of potentially refusing to accept the legitimacy of the upcoming elections, citing his recent interview with Fox News host Chris Wallace, Uygur said he would march on the capital himself – unless the US military wants to do it first.

When asked if he would leave office if he lost the election, @realDonaldTrump answered, “It depends.” No, it most certainly does not depend. You’ll leave, you fucking goon. At that point, if US military does not physically remove you from the building, the American people will. — Cenk Uygur (@cenkuygur) July 20, 2020

Trump’s “it depends” comment in the interview actually came as a response to Wallace’s question about being a gracious loser, and the president explicitly said he was not suggesting he might not accept the results.

Uygur nonetheless launched a petition urging fans of TYT to join him and pledge that “If Trump loses but won't leave... I'll remove him myself.” It received some rather enthusiastic responses online.

And I'll bring my friends, we're a tight knit bunch pic.twitter.com/XszptRsYAy — theresa mitchell (@kboopresswatch) July 21, 2020

Many were skeptical, however, laughing at “his publicly stated intention to do a coup” – as activist Zoé Samudzi put it.

“How many lightsabers do you have in this fantasy,” wondered libertarian radio show host Michael Malice.

“Good luck, Meal Team Six,” quipped one self-described US Army veteran, in a dig at Uygur’s weight.

Another Trump supporter said he looked forward to “another election night loss highlight reel from you” as an “instant pick me up,” referring to the infamous meltdown The Young Turks had in November 2016. Videos of Uygur and his fellow hosts going from anticipating the triumph of Hillary Clinton to unfiltered anguish at Trump’s victory over the course of the evening have made rounds on the internet ever since.

The irony of Uygur accusing Trump of refusing to abide by election results is that it’s precisely what he and his fellow Democrats have done since 2016, launching ‘Russiagate’ and what came to be known as ‘Trump Derangement Syndrome’ as a coping mechanism.

Uygur himself has a not-so-stellar record of political activism, getting only 6.5 percent of the vote in the March primary for the special election in California’s 25th congressional district. The seat formerly held by disgraced freshman Democrat Katie Hill then flipped back to the Republicans in May.

Tempting as it is to dismiss Uygur’s petition as a live-action role-playing fantasy, it may also be driven by an ulterior motive. It was posted on the TYT website, where the fine print informs users that signing the petition means they agree to give their data to the organization and “receive occasional emails” from them.

