Obama finally steps in to assist Biden’s campaign as the duo tease streaming special in which they trash Trump (VIDEO)

Though he’s been relatively quiet in politics since leaving the White House, former President Barack Obama is now taking a more active role in the 2020 election, with a new video showing him and Joe Biden panning Donald Trump.

The video was tweeted out by Biden on Wednesday morning. In it, he and Obama criticize Trump while footage shows them arriving at a meeting spot in SUVs, both wearing masks. The short clip is a tease for a longer interview due for streaming release on Thursday.

“Can you imagine standing up when you were president and saying ‘it’s not my responsibility. I take no responsibility.’ Literally. Literally,” Biden says to Obama at one point, referencing a comment made by Trump in March when he was asked to explain a lag in Covid-19 testing availability for Americans.

“Those words didn’t come out of our mouths when we were in office,” Obama replies to his former vice president.

Though Obama may not have literally made such a remark during his White House tenure, the former president’s eight years in office were mired in unfulfilled campaign promises and rhetoric that constantly shifted blame for issues onto Republicans.

When the government shut down in 2013, Obama said a “small faction” of Republican officials “chose” for it to happen. It was a narrative Obama pushed consistently throughout his time in office, blaming Republicans for slow progress on the economy and his predecessor George W. Bush for handing him an “economic mess.”

That’s without even getting into controversial events such as the 2012 incident in Benghazi in which four Americans were killed – a foreign policy failure the administration could never clearly explain.

A statement from Biden’s presidential campaign indicated that the longer video of his conversation with Obama involves the pair drawing “a sharp contrast between how the Obama-Biden Administration confronted national crises and created millions of jobs to pull our country out of a recession” and “Donald Trump’s historic failure to respond to the public health and economic crisis impacting every single American family.”

The campaign also promises that Biden, a 77-year-old white man, will discuss “systematic racism” with Obama. It’s unlikely that conversation will include the 1994 Crime Bill, which Biden helped write as a senator, a disastrous piece of legislation often cited as fueling years of over-policing and mass incarceration issues.

The reunion between Obama and Biden predictably has many liberals in awe, including NBA star LeBron James, while some of the Democratic candidate’s critics have taken to comparing the footage’s “cringe” level to that of Hillary Clinton’s infamous tweet wishing her younger “future president” self a happy birthday.

