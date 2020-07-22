Twitter bans ‘QAnon activity & content’ in sweeping censorship move… bringing national attention to fringe conspiracies

Twitter has announced a mass ban for thousands of profiles linked to the so-called QAnon community and any related content, citing potential “offline harm,” but critics insist the purge will only raise the group’s profile.

The social media giant said it would permanently suspend accounts that share content associated with the conspiracy-minded community, arguing such posts could lead to real world harm, though it did not explain how. The sweeping ban will affect up to 150,000 accounts, 7,000 of which have already been wiped from the site, NBC News reported, citing a company spokesperson.

In addition, we will:1⃣ No longer serve content and accounts associated with QAnon in Trends and recommendations2⃣ Work to ensure we’re not highlighting this activity in search and conversations 3⃣ Block URLs associated with QAnon from being shared on Twitter — Twitter Safety (@TwitterSafety) July 22, 2020

“We’ve been clear that we will take strong enforcement action on behavior that has the potential to lead to offline harm. In line with this approach, this week we are taking further action on so-called ‘QAnon’ activity across the service,” the company said in a tweet, noting it would also blacklist content from the site’s trends and recommendations tabs, as well as block all “URLs associated with QAnon from being shared on Twitter.”

As we work at scale to protect the public conversation in the face of evolving threats, we’ll continue to lead with transparency and offer more context on our efforts. — Twitter Safety (@TwitterSafety) July 22, 2020

QAnon is bullshit, but by banning it, this will only make people inclined to believe in it believe in it more.Another genius move. https://t.co/IyGsasUXYY — Paul Joseph Watson (@PrisonPlanet) July 22, 2020

