‘They want to injure my wife and kids’: Fox News host Tucker Carlson accuses NYT of trying to reveal his family's home address

Fox News star Tucker Carlson said the New York Times wants to run a story about the location of his new home. By doing so, the paper wants to hurt has family and force his show off the air, he alleged.

On his show 'Tucker Carlson Tonight,' the conservative host claimed that the NYT has been "working on a story about where my family and I live." He said that the paper assigned a reporter and a photographer for a piece slated to be published "this week."

"As a matter of journalism, there is no conceivable justification for a story like that," Carlson said.

So why is the New York Times doing a story on the location of my family's house? Well, you know why – to hurt us, to injure my wife and kids, so that I will shut up and stop disagreeing with them.

The NYT released a brief statement for the US media following the allegations.

While we do not confirm what may or may not publish in future editions, the Times has not and does not plan to expose any residence of Tucker Carlson's, which Carlson was aware of before tonight's broadcast.

Carlson told his viewers that he had called the New York Times and told them about the dangers his family could face if their location is revealed. "But they didn't care," he said, alleging that the paper wants to "terrorize" his family because "they want my show off the air."

According to Carlson, he and his family were forced to move out of their Washington DC residence after a crowd of loud protesters showed up outside their home in 2018 and vandalized their property. He also said he has been receiving letters with death threats.

Also on rt.com Fox stars Tucker Carlson & Sean Hannity face sexual harassment allegations, as former host Ed Henry accused of rape in new lawsuit

Fox News has been embroiled in a string of controversies in recent weeks. The writer for 'Tucker Carlson Tonight,' Blake Neff, resigned earlier this month after CNN reported that he was anonymously writing racist and sexist posts on a message board. Fox News and Carlson harshly condemned Neff's actions.

On Monday, two women sued Fox News, accusing several of its hosts of workplace sexual harassment and misconduct. Former employee Jennifer Eckhart alleged that anchor Ed Henry coerced her into a sexual relationship. The network fired Henry earlier this month after receiving Eckhart's complaint against him.

A frequent guest on Fox News shows, Cathy Areu accused Carlson along with his colleagues Sean Hannity and Howard Kurtz of inappropriate behavior. The channel dismissed Areu's claims as false and "utterly devoid of any merit."

