 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeUSA News

Trump critics ‘slutshame’ Hope Hicks after Lincoln Project founder posts rumor of an affair with Brad Pascale

16 Jul, 2020 19:19
Get short URL
Trump critics ‘slutshame’ Hope Hicks after Lincoln Project founder posts rumor of an affair with Brad Pascale
FILE PHOTO © AFP / ALEX WONG;  GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA;  Getty Images via AFP
A tweet claiming Donald Trump’s former counselor Hope Hicks was seen in the company of freshly fired campaign manager Brad Pascale might have passed by as a bizarre joke, until it was shared by the Lincoln Project’s co-founder.

The narrative seems to have originated in a humorous Twitter conversation between Rick Wilson, a co-founder of the prominent anti-Trump project, and YS, a popular account associated with conspiracy theories.

According to the YS tweet, Hicks and Pascale were exuding a “more than friends” vibe at the notorious Comet Pizza, which featured in the ‘Pizzagate’ scandal. Perhaps that should have been a dead giveaway that this was a joke, but many Trump critics didn’t see it that way.

This has led many liberal users to deride Hicks for her taste in men, with suggestions that someone needs to tell her “there are some eligible bachelors outside the Trump Administration.”  During Trump’s 2016 campaign, then-campaign manager Corey Lewandowski was also demoted after rumors he was involved with Hicks.

Some went so low as to chastise her for having been “passed around the Oval Office.”

This caused a backlash within a backlash, with Twitter feminists trying to cut through “the sexism” and judge Hicks as an “independent, loathsome, Trump-enabler all on her own.”

A popular joke was that the Democrats need to try and convince Hicks to date (and thus eliminate) other men in the Republican government.

Some conservatives did try to point out that it’s a rumor and that Wilson is an anti-Trump “resistance” personality. 

Wilson’s Lincoln Project is a conservative group mainly known for a series of anti-Trump ads. The president has previously called them a “disgrace to Honest Abe.” 

On Wednesday, Wilson was exposed and mocked by the hosts of the CBS All Access series ‘Tooning Out the News’. During the interview they brought up his support for the Iraq War and the Lincoln Project’s questionable spending, which mostly goes to its management.

Also on rt.com Anti-Trump Lincoln Project co-founder says past tweets shouldn’t define him, then cans employee for offensive messages a day later

Like this story? Share it with a friend!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies