Candace Owens slams Charlamagne tha God’s claim that ‘Jews have the power’ after his friend Nick Cannon's firing

Conservative pundit Candace Owens has called out radio host Charlamagne tha God after the DJ defended his friend (and fellow media personality) Nick Cannon’s anti-white and anti-Semitic comments, which triggered Cannon's firing.

Owens took issue with Charlamagne pointing out that Cannon being fired by a Jewish-run media conglomerate for making unflattering comments about Jews meant that “Jews do, in fact, have the power,” hitting back on Wednesday against what she saw as a double-standard.

“ONE black man gets fired and now it’s ‘the Jews have power?’” Owens tweeted in disbelief, even while insisting she “respect[ed]” the Breakfast Club co-host.

Thousands of blacks promoted to comply with BLM. Thousands of whites fired for disagreeing, and everyone pretended it was cool. ONE black man gets fired and now it’s “the Jews have power”?Nope. — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) July 15, 2020

“Did the hundreds of white people who have been fired over these past few months for disagreeing with the radical goals of Black Lives Matter prove that we have the power?” Owens asked, highlighting “thousands of blacks promoted to comply with BLM.”

Charlamagne had backed Cannon’s criticism of white people, whom his friend had called “savages” and likened to “animals” in the offending podcast – an interview with Public Enemy’s Professor Griff filmed the previous year. The Breakfast Club DJ even added to Cannon’s anti-white remarks during his show on Wednesday, explaining white people have a “history of mass racial violence in this country.”

Cannon should have discussed his thoughts about Jews with a “Jewish scholar” or “someone from that community,” Charlamagne stated, so that he could have any anti-Semitic statements “corrected.”

Still, ViacomCBS had the right to fire him, he continued somewhat fatalistically. “We all have freedom of speech, but we’re not free of the consequences of that speech.”

“Nick is my guy, I hate it had to be him, but that’s what you can do when you have the power. And if there’s one thing Jewish people have showed us, it’s they have the power.”

“I can’t wait until the day black people are able to fire people for saying things about us that we deem racist,” he continued. “We can barely get cops fired for actually killing us!”

Owens clearly disagreed. She’s far from the only one to point out inconsistencies in who is subject to “cancellation” by the Black Lives Matter movement, either – many have observed that political affiliation seems to be more important than race in determining who gets the axe.

