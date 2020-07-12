 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Man plows minivan into packed Florida church, starts fire & leads cops on high-speed chase (PHOTOS)

12 Jul, 2020 06:20
FILE PHOTO: A police car in Florida. 2018. © Joe Skipper / Reuters
A driver tried to burn down a Catholic church in Florida after ramming his vehicle into the building's lobby as worshipers were gathering for Mass. The suspect was arrested after a high-speed chase.

The man rammed his minivan through the front doors of the Queen of Peace Catholic Church in Ocala, Florida on Saturday morning, local media reported, citing police. The driver then got out and threw some kind of incendiary device, starting a fire inside the church lobby. He fled the scene in his vehicle, but was pursued by police in a high-speed chase before being stopped and arrested.

The name of the suspect has not yet been released and his motive remains unclear.

Though the church was packed with people preparing for Mass at the time of the attack, firefighters quickly arrived on site and put out the flames. No serious injuries were reported.

Photos from the scene show extensive damage done to the church's interior.

Following the incident, the Pasco Sheriff's Office announced extra patrols at places of worship "out of an abundance of caution."

