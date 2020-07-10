 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Phoenix, Arizona hospital runs out of morgue space, requests REFRIGERATOR TRUCKS as Covid-19 fatalities mount

10 Jul, 2020 19:49
Refrigerated trucks were used to store the bodies of Covid-19 dead in New York City, as shown in this May 27, 2020 file photo. ©  REUTERS/Mike Segar
One hospital in Phoenix, Arizona has reportedly requested refrigerated trucks to augment its morgue capacity, amid a spike in both temperatures and coronavirus deaths in that southwest US state.

Maricopa County “just announced they are going to be getting refrigerated trucks because the Abrazo health care system has run out of morgue beds,” Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego told MSNBC on Friday.

Gallego, a Democrat, demanded a statewide mask mandate from Republican Governor Doug Ducey.

Earlier in the day, Gallego had told the local TV channel KNXV that only one Abrazo location was “near capacity” and was looking at options to deal with the problem, including possibly using refrigerator trucks. The Abrazo Health system operates five facilities in Maricopa County.  

Phoenix is currently dealing with a heat wave as well as a spike in Covid-19 cases, with temperatures reaching 106 F (41 C) and weekend forecasts of up to 117 F (47 C). The heat makes using regular trucks to store the bodies not an option, as a gruesome New York experience in April demonstrated.

With over 76,000 cases of Covid-19 so far, Maricopa County accounts for the lion’s share of Arizona’s almost 117,000 infections. There have been 4,421 new cases and 44 new deaths reported across the state on Friday, according to the state Department of Health Services.

