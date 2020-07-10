Phoenix, Arizona hospital runs out of morgue space, requests REFRIGERATOR TRUCKS as Covid-19 fatalities mount

One hospital in Phoenix, Arizona has reportedly requested refrigerated trucks to augment its morgue capacity, amid a spike in both temperatures and coronavirus deaths in that southwest US state.

Maricopa County “just announced they are going to be getting refrigerated trucks because the Abrazo health care system has run out of morgue beds,” Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego told MSNBC on Friday.

Gallego, a Democrat, demanded a statewide mask mandate from Republican Governor Doug Ducey.

Phoenix Mayor Gallego says Maricopa Co. has requested refrigerated trucks because one health system in the region has run out of morgue beds. pic.twitter.com/uCeHfzjjLk — MSNBC (@MSNBC) July 10, 2020

Earlier in the day, Gallego had told the local TV channel KNXV that only one Abrazo location was “near capacity” and was looking at options to deal with the problem, including possibly using refrigerator trucks. The Abrazo Health system operates five facilities in Maricopa County.

Phoenix is currently dealing with a heat wave as well as a spike in Covid-19 cases, with temperatures reaching 106 F (41 C) and weekend forecasts of up to 117 F (47 C). The heat makes using regular trucks to store the bodies not an option, as a gruesome New York experience in April demonstrated.

With over 76,000 cases of Covid-19 so far, Maricopa County accounts for the lion’s share of Arizona’s almost 117,000 infections. There have been 4,421 new cases and 44 new deaths reported across the state on Friday, according to the state Department of Health Services.

