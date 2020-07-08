Trump threatens to CUT FUNDING for schools that don’t reopen amid Covid-19 pandemic

US President Donald Trump has warned schools that their funding may be cut if they choose to remain closed in the autumn – apparently to the benefit of his political opponents – because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

"The Dems think it would be bad for them politically if U.S. schools open before the November Election,” Trump tweeted on Wednesday, adding that he “may cut off funding” if schools refuse to reopen.

In Germany, Denmark, Norway, Sweden and many other countries, SCHOOLS ARE OPEN WITH NO PROBLEMS. The Dems think it would be bad for them politically if U.S. schools open before the November Election, but is important for the children & families. May cut off funding if not open! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 8, 2020

Trump’s reasoning is that “in Germany, Denmark, Norway, Sweden and many other countries, schools are open with no problems.” However, these four European countries have ‘flattened the curve’ of the infection and generally have a falling weekly number of new cases, likely affected by the recent lifting of lockdown measures.

The US, on the other hand, is yet to reach the pandemic’s peak, according to the country’s chief epidemiologist Dr Anthony Fauci, who said on Tuesday that the country is “still knee deep” in the first wave of its Covid-19 epidemic. He added that this is a result of the government's failure to enact appropriate safety measures and keep the virus’ transmission under control.

Many commenters were quick to challenge Trump’s argument, with some even going so far as to suggest that Trump should first send his own children “into a deadly pandemic petri dish.”

First, their schools are not open right now, you liar. Second, Germany, Denmark and Norway have done what you failed to do: combat the spread of the virus. Your catastrophic failure will necessitate opening our schools later than those three countries open their schools. — Walter Shaub (@waltshaub) July 8, 2020

Let's see Donald Trump sit in a classroom of 35 kindergarteners who are picking their noses and putting their fingers in their mouth all day. Let's see him sit there for 1 full school day. Then he can chime in. — Mrs. Krassenstein (@HKrassenstein) July 8, 2020

Others shared the president’s sentiment, saying that “schools have no reason not to be open” and that it would be “best for the children, parents, and the economy.”

President Trump, you are 100% correct about this.Schools have no reason not to be open scientifically as this virus is virtually non-existent in school-age population.You need to make sure we don’t let our children fall behind, especially those with special needs. — Dr. David Samadi (@drdavidsamadi) July 8, 2020

Trump has been pushing state governments to open schools for some time now. “What we want to do is we want to get our schools open,” he said said on Tuesday, adding: “We want to get them open quickly, beautifully, in the fall.”

The move to reopen schools faces opposition because of the coronavirus’ increased transmission rates in crowded indoor spaces.

The US reached three million confirmed Covid-19 cases on Wednesday. The number of daily new infections has been rising since the middle of June, reaching a record high of 57,209 on Friday.

