US must tear down ‘whole system of oppression,’ says Democrat Ilhan Omar. Dems have ‘given up’ on America, Republicans reply

Ilhan Omar has called on the US “to tear down systems of oppression.” But the Minnesota Democratic representative’s remarks have outraged Republicans, who say she wants to ruin the whole American system.

Oppression is seen pretty much across the board in the American system, Omar claimed in a speech in Minnesota on Tuesday.

“We are fighting to tear down systems of oppression that exist in housing, in education, in healthcare, in employment, in the air we breathe,” she said.

“We cannot stop at the criminal justice system. We must begin the work of dismantling the whole system of oppression wherever we find it.”

Omar, a Somali-American, has frequently called for the dismantling of the Minneapolis Police Department since the death of George Floyd in the city, calling it ‘rotten to the root.’

Floyd died while being arrested by Minneapolis officers on May 25 this year. The city’s Third Precinct police station was set ablaze by protesters a few days later.

Four officers were sacked and charged over the death, and there have been calls to defund the police.

Massive protests broke out across the country, and officers nationally have been put in the unenviable position of having to police the protests while simultaneously being blamed for them.

Omar’s speech follows a tweet on Monday by presumptive Democrat presidential candidate Joe Biden, who said: “We’re going to beat Donald Trump. And when we do, we won’t just rebuild this nation – we’ll transform it.”

An onslaught from Republicans soon followed, claiming the Democrats effectively want to tear down the whole structure of American society.

“The Democrat Party has given up on America,” said House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy in a tweet on Tuesday. “All they want to do is tear it down.”

Republican Senator Marsha Blackburn called on Omar to resign, and President Trump’s son Donald Trump Jr waded in, asking Joe Biden in a tweet if he agreed with Omar “that we need to dismantle the United States economy and political system?”

Does our education system know it has failed you?Your level of comprehension is such an embarrassment to our country, maybe someone can offer you free English classes. https://t.co/OzRDEK9jKb — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) July 7, 2020

This comment drew a harsh response from Omar herself, as she – and her supporters – accused the critics of having twisted her words. She was talking about dismantling oppression within the systems, not the systems themselves, they claim. The Washington Post even weighed in with an article, offering its explanation of what Omar actually had to say.

