California couple charged with HATE CRIME for painting over city-approved BLM mural

The couple who attempted to paint over the City of Martinez’s “Black Lives Matter” mural on the 4th of July have been charged with a hate crime and two other misdemeanors by a controversial “progressive” prosecutor.

Nichole Anderson and David Nelson have been hit with three misdemeanor charges over their efforts to paint over a Black Lives Matter mural in front of the Wakefield Taylor Courthouse just hours after the original painting was completed with the full blessing of the city of Martinez, a statement from Contra Costa District Attorney Diane Becton’s office revealed on Tuesday. The pair could face up to a year in jail for their act of “vandalism.”

The Martinez residents were charged with “violation of civil rights,” vandalism under $400, and possession of tools to commit vandalism or graffiti. Police had sought the public’s help in identifying the duo after video of Anderson taking a roller and a can of black paint to the bright yellow letters while Nelson declared the “narratives” of police brutality, racism, and oppression to be “leftist lies” went viral last week.

Hey guys—can you let me know if I’m allowed to criticize BLM on twitter? If I mistakenly type “BLM” on my phone, is it a hate crime if I delete it? Please advise. https://t.co/Nj4dCg9FhF — David Reaboi (@davereaboi) July 7, 2020

“Keep this s*** in f***ing New York! This is not happening in my town!” Anderson is heard shouting in the video, as Nelson claims BLM is itself “racism” and challenges heckling onlookers calling him a “colonizer” to “learn history” and read up on the Emancipation Proclamation, President Lincoln’s decree that freed the slaves during the Civil War.

So 2 residents can be charged with a hate crime for vandalizing a BLM mural, but yet nothing happens to those who had toppled down the St Junipero Serra statue at Golden Gate Park is just more evidence of the double standard that California has. Truly shameful. https://t.co/ZAtwddKg6t — David Sibrian (@davidsibrian11) July 7, 2020

In her office’s statement, DA Becton praised BLM as “an important civil rights cause that deserves all of our attention,” insisting “we must address the root and byproduct of systemic racism in our country.” She was elected to the post in 2017 despite the revelation that she had plagiarized large chunks of her application and had no prosecutorial experience, buoyed by over a quarter-million dollars in campaign contributions from billionaire currency speculator George Soros, who has made no secret of his desire to get “progressive” prosecutors appointed across the US.

Prosecutors like Becton have come under fire as crime rates rise in many cities, with the coronavirus pandemic having derailed many elements of the justice system and sweeping bail reform measures having put an end to others. On Monday, Manhattan District Attorney charged “Central Park Karen” Amy Cooper with filing a false report over her viral 911 call on a black birdwatcher who’d told her to leash her dog and tried to lure it away with treats – even as New York City faces an epidemic of gun violence not seen in the city in decades.

