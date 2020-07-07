 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
7 Jul, 2020 15:28
Military police are responding to active shooter situation at Marine Corps Base in California
A shelter in place order has been issued at the Twentynine Palms Marine Corps Base in California following shots fired being reported to military police at 6:30 am PT.

Captain Nicole Plymale, Public Affairs Officer for Twentynine Palms Marine Corps Base, confirmed the situation to Fox News and said the suspect has been cordoned off away from the public. No injuries have been reported, and police are currently in contact with the shooter. The military installation in southern California the largest Marine Corps base in the country. Citizens were given alerts on their phones about the shooter, some of which were posted to Twitter.

Phone alerts warned anyone in the area to barricade themselves, and others to stay away from the base.

While the military has been unwilling to confirm that a suspect is in custody, local media is reporting that one is and military police are currently speaking with them. Palm Springs reporter Angela Chen has tweeted that it is no longer an active shooter situation, and the assistance of the local sheriff's department is not being requested.

The base, considered a premiere military training facility that spans more than 900 square miles, is located approximately 150 miles outside of Los Angeles in the Mojave desert.

