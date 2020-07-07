 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeUSA News

WATCH protesters carried on hood as car tries to break through blocked road in Bloomington, Indiana

7 Jul, 2020 04:17
Get short URL
WATCH protesters carried on hood as car tries to break through blocked road in Bloomington, Indiana
©  Facebook / WRTV
At least two protesters were left clinging to a vehicle for dear life after they attempted to block the car from driving through the scene of a protest in Bloomington, Indiana, videos posted to social media show.

It’s not clear what provoked the altercation. After a passenger in the car gets out to clear a scooter placed in the middle of the road, a woman can be seen attempting to physically block the car from proceeding any further.

The vehicle then takes off anyway – with the woman clinging to the hood. Another protester appears to jump onto the fleeing car from the side, perhaps attempting to stop the getaway.

At least one of the protesters – the woman seen clinging to the hood in the video – was taken away in an ambulance, while the other explained to local news that the pair had tried to stop the driver after she began “revving her engine” while waiting for protesters to clear the road. The protester, identified as Geoff Stewart, admitted he was “trying to block her vision so she would slow down,” and both protesters were thrown off the car when it made a sharp turn.

The bizarre scene unfolded toward the end of a protest that itself took place just days after local activist Vauhxx Booker, who is black, claimed he was attacked unprovoked by five white men while walking in a forest near Lake Monroe in an attempted lynching. The attack was apparently foiled when some other passersby interrupted the struggle.

Also on rt.com ‘Get a noose’: Alleged attempted lynching investigated in Indiana (VIDEO)

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies