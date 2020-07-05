2 killed, 8 injured in shooting at South Carolina nightclub

A shooting at a nightclub in Greenville County, South Carolina has left two people dead and eight others injured, the local sheriff's office has said.

The gunfire broke out at about 2am local time at the Lavish Lounge, Sheriff Hobart Lewis told reporters at a news conference. The initial casualty figure was set at 12, but was revised down.

No one has been arrested in connection with the shooting, and Lewis said investigators "don’t really have a person of interest that we can name."

The sheriff's office said they are not sure if there were multiple shooters involved. The incident was "probably gang related," the sheriff added.

The identities of the victims have not been immediately made public, and their injures range from minor to critical.

The nightclub was holding a music event when the shooting happened. After gunshots were fired, a large crowd of revelers fled from the establishment. Two deputies noticed the disturbance and responded to it, the sheriff said.

The AP reports that a booking representative confirmed that the rap artist performing at the venue, Foogiano, was safe.

A separate shooting happened on Saturday morning at Dolce Club, next door to Lavish Lounge. A security guard was injured in that incident, and law enforcement said they were looking for a possible connection between the two shootings.

