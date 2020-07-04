 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Donald Trump Jr’s girlfriend Kimberly Guilfoyle tests positive for Covid-19 after flying for president’s Mt Rushmore event

4 Jul, 2020 07:42
Donald Trump Jr’s girlfriend Kimberly Guilfoyle tests positive for Covid-19 after flying for president’s Mt Rushmore event
Kimberly Guilfoyle with Donald Trump Jr (L) and US President Donald Trump (R). © @kimberlyguilfoyle / Instagram
Kimberly Guilfoyle, the girlfriend of US President Donald Trump’s eldest son, has been infected with coronavirus and is self-isolating. She attended numerous campaign events, including the president’s Tulsa rally.

Guilfoyle, a former Fox News talk show host, has been “immediately isolated to limit any exposure,” Sergio Gor, a chief of staff for the Trump Victory Finance Committee, which Guilfoyle leads, said in a statement.

She’s doing well, and will be retested to ensure the diagnosis is correct since she’s asymptomatic but as a precaution will cancel all upcomingevents.

CNN reported that Guilfoyle tested positive in South Dakota, where she flew to attend the president’s Independence Day event at Mount Rushmore. According to the New York Times, she did not travel aboard Air Force One, and was the only person in her group who tested positive.

Guilfoyle had not had recent contact with the president or Trump Jr, a source told CNN. However, as an active member of the Trump campaign, Guilfoyle attended numerous presidential events in the past and was backstage for Trump’s indoor rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma on June 20.

Gor confirmed that Donald Trump Jr tested negative. However, he has canceled all public events and is self-isolating as “a precaution,” he said.

