Donald Trump Jr’s girlfriend Kimberly Guilfoyle tests positive for Covid-19 after flying for president’s Mt Rushmore event

Kimberly Guilfoyle, the girlfriend of US President Donald Trump’s eldest son, has been infected with coronavirus and is self-isolating. She attended numerous campaign events, including the president’s Tulsa rally.

Guilfoyle, a former Fox News talk show host, has been “immediately isolated to limit any exposure,” Sergio Gor, a chief of staff for the Trump Victory Finance Committee, which Guilfoyle leads, said in a statement.

She’s doing well, and will be retested to ensure the diagnosis is correct since she’s asymptomatic but as a precaution will cancel all upcomingevents.

CNN reported that Guilfoyle tested positive in South Dakota, where she flew to attend the president’s Independence Day event at Mount Rushmore. According to the New York Times, she did not travel aboard Air Force One, and was the only person in her group who tested positive.



Guilfoyle had not had recent contact with the president or Trump Jr, a source told CNN. However, as an active member of the Trump campaign, Guilfoyle attended numerous presidential events in the past and was backstage for Trump’s indoor rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma on June 20.

Gor confirmed that Donald Trump Jr tested negative. However, he has canceled all public events and is self-isolating as “a precaution,” he said.

