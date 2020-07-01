 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Social Justice League, assemble! Cancel brigade come for director Joss Whedon after vague abuse allegation

1 Jul, 2020 21:19
Ray Fisher and Joss Whedon © Reuters / Peter Nicholls and Danny Moloshok
‘Justice League’ actor Ray Fisher has accused director Joss Whedon of “abusive behavior” on the set of the 2017 movie, prompting calls to ‘cancel’ Whedon. However, Fisher gave no examples of the supposed abuse.

“Joss Whedon’s on-set treatment of the cast and crew of Justice League was gross, abusive, unprofessional, and completely unacceptable,” Fisher tweeted on Wednesday, adding that former Warner Bros producer Jon Berg, and former DC Entertainment president Geoff Johns “enabled” the abuse.

Though Fisher didn’t elaborate further, the eager cancelers of Twitter responded with glee. “Society has progressed beyond the need for Joss Whedon,”tweeted one Wired writer, while more joined the pile-on.

For some, the chance to ‘cancel’ Whedon was years in the making. The ‘Buffy the Vampire Slayer’ and ‘Firefly’ creator is a self-professed feminist, but has been accused by his ex-wife of infidelity and emotional abuse, and some disgruntled fans claim he once wrote an actress out of Buffy spin-off ‘Angel’ for getting pregnant.

These accusations notwithstanding, Fisher’s claims are vague and as of now, unsubstantiated. Curiously, Whedon is the second big-name Hollywood director savaged by the online mob in as many days. After actors Hugh Jackman and Anne Hathaway mentioned ‘The Dark Knight’ director Christopher Nolan’s policy of not allowing his staff to sit down on his sets, the outrage brigade immediately dubbed him “ableist” and even a “racist” for good measure.

The rush to cancel Nolan and Whedon can either be seen as a reckoning for their alleged abuses, or proof the internet has finally run out of people to cancel.

