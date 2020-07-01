‘We all miss Roger!’ Trump recalls late 'friend' Roger Ailes in attack on Fox, gets schooled on his death by #Resistance

In his latest salvo against Fox News, US President Donald Trump invoked the memory of the network’s late CEO, Roger Ailes, to say the outlet had declined, drawing astute critics armed with Google to remind him the man had died.

Trump took to his favorite social media venue on Tuesday to decry a Fox panel discussion featuring disgraced CNN contributor Donna Brazile, who was caught passing debate questions to Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton during the 2016 race, as was revealed in a WikiLeaks publication the same year.

“She gets fired by CNN for giving Crooked Hillary the debate questions, and gets hired by Fox News. Where are you Roger Ailes?” the president said, citing another tweet critical of Brazile.

She gets fired by @CNN for giving Crooked Hillary the debate questions, and gets hired by @FoxNews. Where are you Roger Ailes? https://t.co/XVwzt3Me5d — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 1, 2020

The post prompted a mad scramble among Trump’s critics to jump on the case, rushing to dig up the exact date of the CEO’s demise to throw it back in the president’s face – apparently taking his rhetorical musing on Ailes as a genuine question.

“Roger Ailes died three years ago,”noted one keen observer.

Roger Ailes died on May 18, 2017 https://t.co/8hGKn2Fhd5 — Jared Holt (@jaredlholt) July 1, 2020

Roger Ailes died three years ago. He was your friend. You really don’t know he’s dead? What planet are you even on, man? — Palmer Report (@PalmerReport) July 1, 2020

-Over 128,000 Americans have died from #COVID19 & the virus is surging in many states.-Multiple press investigations confirm Russia paid Taliban to kill US troops.-Systemic racism persists.But the below is what @realDonaldTrump is focused on. Also, Roger Ailes is dead. https://t.co/P8eRy76ucT — Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) July 1, 2020

Trump soon shot back at the barrage of hard-hitting fact-checks, stating what may have been obvious to everybody else, that he is well aware his “friend” Ailes had passed, adding “just look at what happened to Fox News.”

I know better than anyone that my friend Roger Ailes died 3 years ago, just look at what happened to @FoxNews. We all miss Roger!!! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 1, 2020

The clarification did little to appease the president’s detractors, however, many insisting the original Ailes tweet could only be taken as proof of cognitive decline.

BULLSHIT. You asked “where is Roger Ailes?” You had no idea he was dead or you wouldn’t have asked. You’re dementia is getting worse. #DementiaDon — Andy Ostroy (@AndyOstroy) July 1, 2020

What are you even saying? How could you possibly “know better than anyone that my friend Roger Ailes died 3 years ago”? You complain Biden has dementia, you rarely make any sense. #ResignNow — Remove Trump Now ⚖️ (@atom_attic) July 1, 2020

If you like this story, share it with a friend!