WATCH gunshots interrupt interview inside activist-run CHAZ enclave in Seattle amid reports of ‘active shooter’

Several gunshots were heard during the taping of an interview inside the activist-held Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone (CHAZ/CHOP) in Seattle, Washington. The area has seen several shootings in recent weeks.

A video posted on social media shows an interview being conducted inside CHAZ. Suddenly, what appears to be gunfire is heard in the background. “That’s not a firework,” the person being interviewed says. Several people are then seen running down the street.

During an interview with a trans activist at the Seattle “autonomous zone,” live rounds were fired in the background. Last week, multiple shootings at the police-free antifa/BLM zone resulted in one dead & 3 injured. pic.twitter.com/xoYj7ZGQVe — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) June 29, 2020

Reports indicate there is an “active shooter” in the area. Videos from the scene show people hiding in panic.

Some were filmed arming themselves and going to search for the attacker.

Police have yet to comment on these reports.

Three shootings have taken place in the enclave in recent weeks, leaving one person dead and several wounded.

The CHAZ encampment was set up across a roughly six-block area downtown in the wake of protests against racism and police brutality. Police have since warned that they have had trouble responding to reports of crime from within the enclave due to the occupants’ hostility towards law enforcement.

