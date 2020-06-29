‘Intel did not find this info credible’: Trump explains why he wasn’t briefed on ‘Russian bounties hoax’

The US spy agencies did not find any intelligence about Moscow offering bounties for American troops in Afghanistan that would be credible enough to inform the US President or Vice President, Donald Trump said.

In another blow to a volley of anonymously sourced media claims, President Trump tweeted on Sunday night that US intelligence has “just reported to me that they did not find this info credible, and therefore did not report it to me or [Vice President Mike Pence”

Possibly another fabricated Russia Hoax, maybe by the Fake News NYT, wanting to make Republicans look bad!!!

The New York Times was the first to run a story that alleged that Russia’s military intelligence had paid Taliban-linked militants in Afghanistan to attack NATO soldiers. Trump was accused of knowing about this since March but failing to act on this crucial intelligence, and has faced an avalanche of accusations of treason from his critics.

The spy thriller story, however, has quickly fallen apart, after virtually every side mentioned in it refuted the claims (except maybe for the “captured Afghan militants and criminals” who had allegedly shared this vital info during interrogations).

The White House and US Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe denied that the briefing described in the report ever took place.

Russia’s Foreign Ministry has dismissed it as an “unsophisticated plant” that “clearly illustrates the low intellectual abilities of the propagandists from US intelligence, who, instead of inventing something more plausible, resort to conjuring up such nonsense.”

Even the Taliban ridiculed the report, saying that Aghan militants needed no additional incentive to battle foreign invaders: “Our target killings and assassinations were ongoing in years before, and we did it on our own resources.”

