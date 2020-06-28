2 dead, 4 injured after gunman rams car & opens fire at Walmart warehouse in California

Authorities have neutralized an armed suspect, who crashed his vehicle into a Walmart distribution center near Red Bluff, California and opened fire at the employees, killing and injuring multiple people.

The incident happened around 3:30pm, during a shift change, when a vehicle crashed into the ficility. The gunman, allegedly armed with an 'AR-type' semi-automatic weapon fired several dozen rounds as panicked employees ran for their lives, according to witnesses.

“It went on and on — I don’t even know how many times he fired,” Scott Thammakhanty, an employee at the facility, told AP.

The attacker was confronted and ‘shot in the chest’ by police officers, who arrived at the scene within 15 minutes.

UPDATE: A hospital official says at least 2 people are dead and 4 others are being treated after a shooting at a Walmart distribution facility in Red Bluff, California. Police received a report of a suspect crashing his vehicle into a door of the building during a shift change pic.twitter.com/2z4IzSs0zG — 1200 WOAI (@1200WOAI) June 28, 2020

Local hospital confirmed at least two fatalities, but it wasn’t immediately clear if that included the suspect. At least four more people were injured in the incident, but were in a ‘fair’ condition.

