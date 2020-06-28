 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
2 dead, 4 injured after gunman rams car & opens fire at Walmart warehouse in California

28 Jun, 2020 01:39
©  YouTube / CBS 17
Authorities have neutralized an armed suspect, who crashed his vehicle into a Walmart distribution center near Red Bluff, California and opened fire at the employees, killing and injuring multiple people.

The incident happened around 3:30pm, during a shift change, when a vehicle crashed into the ficility. The gunman, allegedly armed with an 'AR-type' semi-automatic weapon fired several dozen rounds as panicked employees ran for their lives, according to witnesses. 

“It went on and on — I don’t even know how many times he fired,” Scott Thammakhanty, an employee at the facility, told AP.

The attacker was confronted and ‘shot in the chest’ by police officers, who arrived at the scene within 15 minutes.

Local hospital confirmed at least two fatalities, but it wasn’t immediately clear if that included the suspect. At least four more people were injured in the incident, but were in a ‘fair’ condition.

