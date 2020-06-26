Trump signs ‘very strong’ executive order protecting US monuments, stays in DC to ‘make sure LAW & ORDER is enforced’

US President Donald Trump has signed an executive order to protect American monuments, after calling off a weekend trip to New Jersey to remain in DC amid ongoing protests, insisting “agitators” will be “brought to justice.”

I just had the privilege of signing a very strong Executive Order protecting American Monuments, Memorials, and Statues - and combatting recent Criminal Violence. Long prison terms for these lawless acts against our Great Country! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 26, 2020

“I was going to go to Bedminster, New Jersey, this weekend, but wanted to stay in Washington, DC to make sure LAW & ORDER is enforced. The arsonists, anarchists, looters, and agitators have been largely stopped,” Trump said in a tweet on Friday.

I am doing what is necessary to keep our communities safe – and these people will be brought to Justice!

Weeks of anti-police brutality demonstrations in DC have seen numerous attempts to tear down monuments and statues which activists deem a celebration of racist historical figures, drawing threats of draconian punishment from the president. Earlier on Friday, Trump tweeted out an FBI wanted poster requesting information on 15 suspected statue-defacers, reiterating that the vandals could spend up to a decade in prison.