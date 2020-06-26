 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Trump signs ‘very strong’ executive order protecting US monuments, stays in DC to ‘make sure LAW & ORDER is enforced’

26 Jun, 2020 21:42
Protesters set fire to an American flag at Black Lives Matter Plaza near the White House, amid racial inequality protests in Washington, US, June 23, 2020 ©  Reuters / Tom Brenner
US President Donald Trump has signed an executive order to protect American monuments, after calling off a weekend trip to New Jersey to remain in DC amid ongoing protests, insisting “agitators” will be “brought to justice.”

“I was going to go to Bedminster, New Jersey, this weekend, but wanted to stay in Washington, DC to make sure LAW & ORDER is enforced. The arsonists, anarchists, looters, and agitators have been largely stopped,” Trump said in a tweet on Friday.

I am doing what is necessary to keep our communities safe – and these people will be brought to Justice!

Weeks of anti-police brutality demonstrations in DC have seen numerous attempts to tear down monuments and statues which activists deem a celebration of racist historical figures, drawing threats of draconian punishment from the president. Earlier on Friday, Trump tweeted out an FBI wanted poster requesting information on 15 suspected statue-defacers, reiterating that the vandals could spend up to a decade in prison.

