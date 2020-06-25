 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeUSA News

NYPD officer to face criminal charges for using illegal chokehold on suspect

25 Jun, 2020 15:57
Get short URL
NYPD officer to face criminal charges for using illegal chokehold on suspect
FILE PHOTO © REUTERS/Amr Alfiky
A police officer in New York has been arrested for using an illegal chokehold on a suspect in an encounter caught on video. The officer was already suspended for using the move, and now faces criminal charges.

Officer David Afanador was arrested on Thursday morning, after he was seen tackling and choking a black male suspect on the boardwalk at Rockaway Beach on Sunday. Footage of the encounter showed Afanador choking the man – identified as Rick Bellevue – for several seconds.

The Associated Press reported that Afanador will face criminal charges for choking the suspect, as the NYPD banned the move in 1992. Despite the ban, officers have been known to use chokeholds on suspects, often with deadly consequences. Eric Garner died in 2014 while in a police chokehold, and his death sparked a wave of protests.

Now, departments across the US are coming under pressure to ban chokeholds, following the killing of George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer last month. An executive order signed by President Donald Trump last week bans the move, except in circumstances where an officer’s life is in danger.

Also on rt.com US killer cops mastered ‘fascist Israel’s technique proudly used on Palestinians’ – Roger Waters to RT

Afanador has faced criminal charges for his conduct before. He was indicted in 2014 for assaulting a teenager during a drug arrest, breaking the suspect’s teeth with the butt of his gun. He was acquitted in 2016, though in two previous civil cases against him, the city handed out cash settlements to his alleged victims.

The arrest is just one move the NYPD has made amid the nationwide George Floyd protests. The department has eliminated its plainclothes anti-crime unit, Mayor Bill de Blasio has cut its funding, and the city’s council voted on six reform bills last Thursday. However, officers themselves have claimed that the reforms could lead to a massive crime wave. Shootings in the city rose by more than 350 percent last week, and Police Commissioner Dermot Shea warned on Monday of a “storm on the horizon.”

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies