 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeUSA News

WATCH: Cops deck ‘elderly woman’ as Washington DC again gripped by protests

25 Jun, 2020 10:21
Get short URL
Police officers in Washington, DC, have been caught on camera knocking a woman to the ground as demonstrations in the US capital once again spiralled into violence.

The incident occurred during bad-tempered demonstrations shortly after 1am on Thursday outside Saint John’s Episcopal Church in the shadow of the White House.

Video footage captured by an eyewitness shows the woman approaching a group of police officers, only to be shoved to the ground by two of the cops. The shove sparked a furious reaction from other bystanders, who could be seen berating the police.

The woman, whom eyewitness described as “elderly,” appeared unhurt following the scuffle, which bore striking similarities to an incident in Buffalo, New York, earlier this month which saw an elderly man knocked unconscious by a cop.

The incident occurred at the tail end of another round of Black Lives Matter demonstrations next to Washington, DC’s Lafayette Park on Wednesday night. During the protest activists could be heard chanting slogans such as “Racist cops have got to go!” and “No justice, no peace!”

© Ruptly

The area has been a hotbed for confrontations between protesters and police for several weeks. On Wednesday the Department of the Interior released new footage of US Park Police clashing with activists late last month. 

“The video shows agitators throwing bricks, glass, bottles, and [launching] other assaults against law enforcement officers,” a spokesperson for the government agency said. 

The spokesman added that more than 60 US Park Police officers have been injured, with some hospitalized and requiring surgeries, since the Black Lives Matter protests erupted in the wake of the killing of George Floyd at the hands of police last month.

Like this story? Share it with a friend!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies