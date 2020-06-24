Twitter suspends account of black comedian who posted viral ‘Karen-shaming’ video as other incidents emerge

Self-proclaimed stand-up comedian and entertainer (as well as delivery driver and activist) Karlos Dillard has been suspended from Twitter for violating the platform’s terms of use, in the wake of his viral ‘Karen-shaming’ video.

The overnight fame may have gotten the best of Dillard, though it remains unclear exactly what led to him being temporarily suspended from the platform. Many online accused him of profiteering from the incident and of misleading witnesses (whom he also videoed but without mentioning any racial profanity).

For those who got excited by all this, you can buy t-shirts from him on Instagram that mock her mental health to celebrate and remember this noble moment forever: https://t.co/lA79bSTzt5pic.twitter.com/7DBoG2VIwm — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) June 23, 2020

they saw the break check incident. that's what he's getting then to confirm happened. notice how he doesn't mention the n word to the witnesses. he's an opportunist who jumped at the chance to set this woman up as a racist over a traffic violation. he has a history of doing this. — King Sab 🇨🇺 (@svbjongun) June 23, 2020

In the video, shot in Seattle on Monday, Dillard can be seen berating a middle-aged white woman who’d allegedly cut him off in traffic, flipped him the bird and racially abused him.

Dillard followed the woman home and filmed the argument during which the woman broke down in tears, much to the consternation of passersby and her neighbors, who were confused about what was happening.

At one point, Dillard attempts to show the woman's license plate. Twitter initially claimed the episode could not be construed as doxxing, as the woman's exact address could not be ascertained from the footage, but it now appears something changed at Twitter head office as Karlos Dillard aka @wypipo_h8 has been suspended for violating its terms of service.

Dillard has been posting prolifically on Instagram since the incident occurred and subsequently went viral. It also emerged that he has ‘priors’ of claiming people racially abused him, only for him to clap back, without providing any evidence.

It's a sick social media game he plays:https://t.co/7g1a2eCfov — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) June 23, 2020

He received torrents of abuse online for appearing to profit from this week’s viral video by selling t-shirts aimed at ‘Karens.’ His employer, delivery firm Postmates, has already launched an investigation into the incident.

He also shared a video on Instagram, where he has 28,000 followers, purporting to show a police raid on his home, which he claims took place following a 911 call from a ‘Karen.’

“I’ve had Karens call the cops on my family simply because we were having loud sex. This video is 2 years old these cops broke into my house assaulted me out his knee on my neck all because a Karen called them because she felt uncomfortable,” Dillard says in the caption of the video.

