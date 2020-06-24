 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
USA News

Trump demands action against ‘lowlifes’ after American flag goes up in flames near White House (VIDEOS)

24 Jun, 2020 04:54
Trump demands action against ‘lowlifes’ after American flag goes up in flames near White House (VIDEOS)
A demonstrator burns a U.S. flag during racial inequality protests near the White House in Washington, US, June 23, 2020 ©  Reuters / Erin Scott
US President Donald Trump has called on lawmakers to “do something” about protesters who burn American flags, apparently inspired by demonstrators who set Old Glory ablaze just blocks away from the White House.

“It is a shame that Congress doesn’t do something about the lowlifes that burn the American Flag. It should be stopped, and now!” Trump boomed from his perch on Twitter on Tuesday night.

Earlier in the evening, protesters were seen torching an American flag during a demonstration in the nation’s capital, not far from the White House, where a crowd erupted into cheers as the banner burned.

