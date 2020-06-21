‘Cancel culture despises diversity of opinion’: Publisher says Amazon suspended paid ads for new book on ‘transgender craze’

The burgeoning ‘cancel culture’ has forced Amazon to ax an ad campaign for a book by a Wall Street Journal author which is critical of liberal views on transgender identity, its publishing company has said.

Regnery Publishing said that Jeff Bezos’ company suspended their paid ad for the book ‘Irreversible Damage: The Transgender Craze Seducing Our Daughters’ by Wall Street Journal writer Abigail Shrier.

If you search “transgender” in the books category on the Amazon app right now, you will see a paid ad for LGBT pride month from a prominent publisher and a paid ad for a chest binder. Amazon has told us we are not even allowed to bid on that ad space for “Irreversible Damage.” pic.twitter.com/z4266UlXSt — Regnery Publishing (@Regnery) June 21, 2020

According to the author, the book explores the idea that “trans-identification has become a peer contagion among teen girls.”

The ad was removed as it “may not be appropriate for all audiences,” because the ad or the book itself claims to “diagnose, treat, or question sexual orientation,” Fox News reported, citing an email from Amazon’s Advertising Support department to Regnery.

Amazon just blocked my publisher from advertising my book, IRREVERSIBLE DAMAGE. Apparently, you're allowed to promote gender ideology; you're just not allowed to question it.https://t.co/29MxHi07Ln — Abigail Shrier (@AbigailShrier) June 21, 2020

The publisher claims the ad contained only a photo of the cover, which features a drawing of a young girl with a hole in her abdomen. The book itself is still available for purchase on Amazon’s website.

Regnery described the situation as a fresh example of so-called ‘cancel culture’, a social movement to silence public figures and hide the products that certain groups find offensive.

The cancel culture has made it clear that it despises diversity of opinion, and it will not tolerate science, data, facts, or anything that contradicts the approved narrative.

Amazon did not comment on Regnery’s allegations.

The e-commerce giant has already been criticized in the past for removing books it deems controversial from its website.

Also on rt.com Amazon BACKS DOWN after many, including Elon Musk, slam it for censorship of book questioning Covid-19 threat

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!