1 dead, 11 with non-life-threatening wounds following shooting – Minneapolis police
Shots were fired in Uptown, the city’s shopping district. One man was killed, and 11 people sustained non-life-threatening gunshot wounds, police said.
** SHOOT UPDATE **12 people have suffered gunshot wounds in an incident on 2900 block of Hennepin S. 1 adult male died and 11 have no -life-threatening wounds— Minneapolis Police (@MinneapolisPD) June 21, 2020
Daily Caller reporter Kyle Hotten posted a video from the crime scene, showing police officers and locals working to save the victims. He also posted a clip showing blood splattered on the pavement.
Blood on the ground after a 7 were hit in a shooting in Uptown, Minneapolis just now:pic.twitter.com/3nqiZmUOcU— Kyle Hooten (@KyleHooten2) June 21, 2020
It is not clear how many people were involved in the shooting and how it started. Reports on social media said that a massive fight took place at that spot, with “various weapons” being used.
There are no reports of arrests so far.
