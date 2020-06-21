1 dead, 11 with non-life-threatening wounds following shooting – Minneapolis police

A shooting has left one person dead and several wounded in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The city has seen rioting and looting following the death of George Floyd.

Shots were fired in Uptown, the city’s shopping district. One man was killed, and 11 people sustained non-life-threatening gunshot wounds, police said.

** SHOOT UPDATE **12 people have suffered gunshot wounds in an incident on 2900 block of Hennepin S. 1 adult male died and 11 have no -life-threatening wounds — Minneapolis Police (@MinneapolisPD) June 21, 2020

Daily Caller reporter Kyle Hotten posted a video from the crime scene, showing police officers and locals working to save the victims. He also posted a clip showing blood splattered on the pavement.

Blood on the ground after a 7 were hit in a shooting in Uptown, Minneapolis just now:pic.twitter.com/3nqiZmUOcU — Kyle Hooten (@KyleHooten2) June 21, 2020

It is not clear how many people were involved in the shooting and how it started. Reports on social media said that a massive fight took place at that spot, with “various weapons” being used.

There are no reports of arrests so far.

