 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeUSA News

1 dead, 11 with non-life-threatening wounds following shooting – Minneapolis police

21 Jun, 2020 08:31
Get short URL
1 dead, 11 with non-life-threatening wounds following shooting – Minneapolis police
FILE PHOTO © MattGush / Getty Images
A shooting has left one person dead and several wounded in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The city has seen rioting and looting following the death of George Floyd.

Shots were fired in Uptown, the city’s shopping district. One man was killed, and 11 people sustained non-life-threatening gunshot wounds, police said.

Daily Caller reporter Kyle Hotten posted a video from the crime scene, showing police officers and locals working to save the victims. He also posted a clip showing blood splattered on the pavement.

It is not clear how many people were involved in the shooting and how it started. Reports on social media said that a massive fight took place at that spot, with “various weapons” being used.

There are no reports of arrests so far.

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies