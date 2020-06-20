 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Seattle police probe shooting in activist-run CHAZ ‘autonomous zone’

20 Jun, 2020 15:02
The so-called ‘Capitol Hill Occupied Protest’ zone in Seattle, Washington. June 14, 2020. © Lindsey Wasson / Reuters
US police are investigating a shooting in the so-called Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone (CHAZ) run by activists in downtown Seattle. According to unconfirmed social media reports, at least one person was killed in the incident.

Shots were fired at the main entrance to the enclave, local journalist Andy Ngo wrote on Twitter.

The Seattle Police Department has confirmed that it is investigating a shooting in the zone, without providing further details. 

In a short video, reportedly filmed inside CHAZ, locals can be heard saying that two people had been shot, one of them fatally.

Surveillance cameras from the enclave recorded what appear to be two gunshots.

CHAZ, also known as Capitol Hill Occupied Protest (CHOP), was established in Seattle on June 8 by a group of anarchists, socialists and Black Lives Matter activists. The self-declared autonomous zone spans six blocks, has no police presence, and is largely barricaded off.

Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan earlier expressed support for CHAZ, saying the protesters were “gathering lawfully and exercising their First Amendment right of free speech.”

DETAILS TO FOLLOW

