Seattle police probe shooting in activist-run CHAZ ‘autonomous zone’

US police are investigating a shooting in the so-called Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone (CHAZ) run by activists in downtown Seattle. According to unconfirmed social media reports, at least one person was killed in the incident.

Shots were fired at the main entrance to the enclave, local journalist Andy Ngo wrote on Twitter.

Breaking: A shooting occurred at the main border checkpoint/entrance to the “CHAZ” on 10th and East Pine. Seattle Police are investigating. — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) June 20, 2020

The Seattle Police Department has confirmed that it is investigating a shooting in the zone, without providing further details.

In a short video, reportedly filmed inside CHAZ, locals can be heard saying that two people had been shot, one of them fatally.

Surveillance cameras from the enclave recorded what appear to be two gunshots.

CHAZ, also known as Capitol Hill Occupied Protest (CHOP), was established in Seattle on June 8 by a group of anarchists, socialists and Black Lives Matter activists. The self-declared autonomous zone spans six blocks, has no police presence, and is largely barricaded off.

Also on rt.com Good vibes by day, wild west by night: CHAZ is an anarchist camp with a split personality (VIDEO)

Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan earlier expressed support for CHAZ, saying the protesters were “gathering lawfully and exercising their First Amendment right of free speech.”

Shooting in CHAZ. There’s trouble in paradise. pic.twitter.com/TSsW0S05bE — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) June 20, 2020

DETAILS TO FOLLOW