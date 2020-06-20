 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Twitter is ‘canceling’ Joe Rogan again after he said MSM ignores Joe Biden’s mental decline

20 Jun, 2020 14:53
Twitter is ‘canceling’ Joe Rogan again after he said MSM ignores Joe Biden’s mental decline
Joe Rogan. ©Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports via Reuters
Joe Rogan was trending on Twitter as people tried yet again to have the world’s most popular podcaster canceled. It comes after he revisited his skepticism about Joe Biden’s capacity to be the next president, among other remarks.

Attempts to make Rogan disappear from public view or at least shame people into not listening to his podcasts are nothing new. They have not been successful before and don’t appear to be working now.

Why is he ‘being cancelled’ this time? There were several things that my have prompted the outrage.

In a Thursday podcast, Rogan, who usually steers clear of politics, reiterated his negative attitude to how the Democratic Party primary went in the US. He criticized the ‘vote blue no matter who’ position and said mainstream Democrats and their friendly media have been ignoring problems with the candidacy of Joe Biden, like “speeches that clearly show some kind of cognitive decline” in the former vice president.

“Sometimes people get really tongue-tied and panic under pressure, and words come out all f**ked up. That is possible. But there’s a trend,” he said. “The idea that as you get older you become less comfortable with the media, less comfortable with speaking publicly, that doesn’t jive with me. That doesn’t make any sense.”

People have also discovered a decade-old clip in which he laughs as Joey Diaz jokes about sexual harassment at work. Things like this were once simply considered crude, but in the post #MeToo era, there can often be much harsher consequences.

But it’s not really that difficult for a determined person to find some reason to be offended at Rogan. He is “homophobic, racist and radical right,” “bloodthirsty,” or the “highest-paid mouthpiece for Trump,” depending on who you ask.

Rogan’s skeptical attitude to Biden and outbursts of negativity they trigger are well known. People tried to cancel the entertainer in January after he said he liked Bernie Sanders. Some even criticized the Vermont senator for accepting Rogan’s endorsement and using it in his campaign.

In March, Rogan drew left-wing ire by saying that if Donald Trump were to face Biden in his current state in a debate, the president would “eat him alive.”

And in April, the podcaster said the Democratic Party establishment has made their voters “morons” by pushing Biden’s candidacy through the primary, adding that he personally would sooner vote for Trump than Biden.

Is anyone surprised that some people see this week’s attacks against Rogan as a reaction to his remarks about Biden?

