 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeUSA News

US cop stays calm as protesters blow smoke in his face & give him middle finger (VIDEO)

20 Jun, 2020 13:32
Get short URL
US cop stays calm as protesters blow smoke in his face & give him middle finger (VIDEO)
© Social media
A video has been circulating on social media showing a police officer remaining calm and collected as he was surrounded, flipped off and shouted at by a group of angry protesters.

The minute-long clip posted on social media shows a uniformed police officer surrounded by what appears to be a group of loud protesters. They repeatedly raise their middle fingers close to the officer’s face shield, and blow cigarette smoke in his face. A laser pointer is also being aimed at the man’s head. Despite the aggressive gestures, the officer remains calm and silent.

The officer was reportedly targeted because he refused to kneel, as was being demanded.

It is not clear where and when the video was filmed, but the officer’s badge says “Sacramento Police.”

The US has seen massive protests and a surge of anti-police sentiment after two black men, George Floyd and Rayshard Brooks, died during separate botched arrest attempts by white officers. In several major cities, rallies and marches were followed by riots, during which patrol cars and even police precincts were torched or vandalized.

Black Lives Matter activists have been urging officers to kneel in honor of the victims of police brutality. In some cases, the officers took the knee in solidarity with the protesters, while in others they chose do so in an attempt to de-escalate the situation.

Also on rt.com ‘Insanity mixed with cowardice’: UK police memo advises officers to KNEEL to avoid unwanted ‘attention’ from protesters

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies