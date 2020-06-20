 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeUSA News

Eskimo Pie brand owner vows to change ‘derogatory’ ice cream name for the sake of… racial equality

20 Jun, 2020 08:15
Get short URL
Eskimo Pie brand owner vows to change ‘derogatory’ ice cream name for the sake of… racial equality
© Wikipedia
A confectionery giant plans to rename its famous Eskimo Pie chocolate-covered vanilla ice cream bar to help achieve “racial equality.” The move comes as major brands try to appease the ‘woke’ movement.

Eskimo Pie will change the brand name and its marketing, Elizabell Marquez, a representative for the brand’s parent company, Dreyer’s Grand Ice Cream (part of Nestle), told Rolling Stone magazine.

We are committed to being a part of the solution on racial equality, and recognize the term is derogatory. This move is part of a larger review to ensure our company and brands reflect our people values.

Activists have been arguing that the word ‘Eskimo’ is inappropriate and even racist because it was first used by colonizers to refer to native people in the Arctic region, the Inuit and the Yupik.

Also on rt.com As Cream of Wheat mascot follows Aunt Jemima & Uncle Ben out the door, who really benefits from this purge?

DETAILS TO FOLLOW

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies