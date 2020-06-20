Eskimo Pie brand owner vows to change ‘derogatory’ ice cream name for the sake of… racial equality

A confectionery giant plans to rename its famous Eskimo Pie chocolate-covered vanilla ice cream bar to help achieve “racial equality.” The move comes as major brands try to appease the ‘woke’ movement.

Eskimo Pie will change the brand name and its marketing, Elizabell Marquez, a representative for the brand’s parent company, Dreyer’s Grand Ice Cream (part of Nestle), told Rolling Stone magazine.

We are committed to being a part of the solution on racial equality, and recognize the term is derogatory. This move is part of a larger review to ensure our company and brands reflect our people values.

Activists have been arguing that the word ‘Eskimo’ is inappropriate and even racist because it was first used by colonizers to refer to native people in the Arctic region, the Inuit and the Yupik.

