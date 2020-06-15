 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeUSA News

WATCH: Thong-wearing Black Lives Matter activist twerks at police in raunchy protest

15 Jun, 2020 17:19
Get short URL
WATCH: Thong-wearing Black Lives Matter activist twerks at police in raunchy protest
© Twitter/ UncleHotep
A thong-wearing Black Lives Matter activist has taken protesting to new places with a raunchy, pantless performance in front of rows of police cars with sirens flashing.

Onlookers could be heard cheering with excitement as the protester put on the provocative performance, twerking and doing the splits as several police officers and numerous police vehicles stoically watched over the scene.

At one point in the routine another person came forward and got involved in the act, repeatedly slapping the dancer on the backside.

The woman was wearing a Black Lives Matter T-shirt and a facemask, but she could be seen pulling the protective mask down to shout insults at the police officers. The cops did not react to the display.

The woman’s actions have drawn ire online with rapper 50 Cent singling the dancer out for criticism. “Now WTF would make you want to twerk at a time like this,” the musician asked on Instagram.

Twerking could be becoming something of a trend in the protests that have gripped several US cities in the wake of George Floyd’s death as Saturday saw Black Lives Matter protesters and LGBT activists perform the dance in front of cops outside Mayor Muriel Bowser’s home in Washington, DC.

Also on rt.com Seattle’s anarchist utopia breaks down, residents report ‘screams of terror’ on the streets

Like this story? Share it with a friend!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies