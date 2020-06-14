Disturbing NEW VIDEO shows cop standing guard as George Floyd dies

New video footage from the killing of George Floyd by police officer Derek Chauvin shows fellow officer Tou Thao standing between Floyd and a crowd of horrified bystanders, who plead with Thao to intervene and save Floyd’s life.

A graphic video clip released by Floyd family attorney Benjamin Crump on Sunday shows the killing of Floyd from a new angle, and casts police officer Tou Thao in a damning light.

“This is beyond disturbing, even harder to watch than the first video,” Crump captioned the five-minute clip. “Tou Thao stood guard as Derek Chauvin MURDERED George Floyd ... while witnesses of the execution tried to stand up for JUSTICE, tried to save George’s life!”

The video opens with Chauvin’s knee on Floyd’s neck. “He’s not f**king moving, bro,” bystanders scream at Thao. “You gonna let him kill that man in front of you?” one man asks. “He’s black, they don’t care,” another witness sighs. Floyd is eventually rolled onto a stretcher and taken away by an ambulance, as Thao attempts to push the crowd onto the sidewalk.

Unlike the initial video of the incident, which shocked the nation and provoked nearly three weeks of protests and violent riots, the latest clip focuses on Thao, who remains stone-faced as the bystanders beg for help.

Thao has been charged with aiding and abetting second-degree murder, as have two other officers present. Chauvin has been charged with second-degree murder and manslaughter, and all four have been sacked from the Minneapolis Police Department.

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!

