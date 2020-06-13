Boris Johnson gives stern warning about attacking police, says protests ‘subverted by violence’

Following protesters clashing with police in London, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson issued a warning to anyone targeting police and said demonstrations have been “subverted by violence.”

“Racist thuggery has no place on our streets. Anyone attacking the police will be met with full force of the law,” Johnson tweeted on Saturday.

The prime minister followed that by saying current protests over police brutality and racial inequality “breach current guidelines.”

“These marches & protests have been subverted by violence and breach current guidelines. Racism has no part in the UK and we must work together to make that a reality.”

Racist thuggery has no place on our streets. Anyone attacking the police will be met with full force of the law. These marches & protests have been subverted by violence and breach current guidelines. Racism has no part in the UK and we must work together to make that a reality. — Boris Johnson #StayAlert (@BorisJohnson) June 13, 2020

Video from London showed Black Lives Matter activists clashing with counter-protesters on Saturday, as well as police officers at the scene. Smoke bombs and bottles were thrown at police, something that has occurred at these protests in the past. Reporters trying to cover the scuffles were also met with violence.

Things already escalating here on Parliament Square. Bottles and smoke bombs thrown at police. And you can see as a protestor smacks my phone out of my hand as I try to film the scuffles. Turning on journalists too. @LBC@LBCNewspic.twitter.com/XgsoLfJExe — Matthew Thompson (@mattuthompson) June 13, 2020

The crowd is very hostile to any media and reporters. This photographer is just one example. Looks like a broken nose. pic.twitter.com/kgoXDYaLx4 — Oli Dugmore (@OliDugmore) June 13, 2020

Johnson has been critical of the protests, previously tweeting on Friday that the demonstrations have been “hijacked by extremists” and people should stay clear of any gatherings that violate the country’s lockdown measures meant to stop the spread of Covid-19.

“It is clear that the protests have been sadly hijacked by extremists intent on violence. The attacks on the police and indiscriminate acts of violence which we have witnessed over the last week are intolerable and they are abhorrent,” Johnson tweeted.

“The only responsible course of action is to stay away from these protests,” he added.

But it is clear that the protests have been sadly hijacked by extremists intent on violence. The attacks on the police and indiscriminate acts of violence which we have witnessed over the last week are intolerable and they are abhorrent. 7/8 — Boris Johnson #StayAlert (@BorisJohnson) June 12, 2020

The only responsible course of action is to stay away from these protests. 8/8 — Boris Johnson #StayAlert (@BorisJohnson) June 12, 2020

If you like this story, share it with a friend!