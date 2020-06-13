VIDEO claims to show man threatening people with MACHETE inside activist-held ‘autonomous zone’ in Seattle

A video surfaced online purportedly showing a machete-wielding man scaring people inside the ‘autonomous’ CHAZ enclave set up by activists in the middle of Seattle, Washington. Police have warned of lawlessness in the area.

The short clip that has been circulating on social media shows a man in dark clothes holding what appears to be a machete while strolling near tents set up on a sports field. At one point, the man starts waving his weapon as several bystanders seem to become concerned about his behavior.

Activists established the ‘Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone’ (CHAZ) in downtown Seattle earlier this week amid protests against racism and police brutality. Police have withdrawn from the area, after which the protesters put up barricades around the zone.

Seattle Police Chief Carmen Best warned that the officers are unable to respond to 911 calls coming from within the six-block territory effectively controlled by the activists.

Mayor Jenny Durkan did not seem too concerned over the activist-held enclave. In an interview with CNN’s Chris Cuomo, she said she does not know how long the zone will exist, and that “we could have a summer of love.”

Durkan’s attitude was blasted by US President Donald Trump, who urged her to quickly end the “anarchist takeover of her city.”

