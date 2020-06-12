‘Do the protests now’: Hillary Clinton's Covid-19 outrage over Trump rally during pandemic roasted

Hillary Clinton has criticized President Donald Trump’s upcoming Oklahoma rally over Covid-19 fears, but critics are blasting her as she’s seen no problem with the mass protests across the nation over the death of George Floyd.

“If your rallies come with a liability waiver, you shouldn’t be holding them,” Clinton tweeted on Friday in response to a tweet revealing the president’s Tulsa, Oklahoma rally includes a Covid-19 waiver form for attendees.

If your rallies come with a liability waiver, you shouldn’t be holding them. https://t.co/J1BgdUec9k — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) June 12, 2020

The waiver merely warns people of the risks of Covid-19 in any public places and asks guests to “assume all risks,” meaning attendees should likely practice social distancing and/or wear protective masks, two things videos and photos have been showing not taking place at many protests across the country.

Considering Clinton’s outrage over public gatherings has not extended to the volatile demonstrations in states over police brutality and racial inequality, the former secretary of state faced immediate scorn for her tweet.

“Now do the protests,” Fox News host Jedediah Bila wrote.

Now do the protests. https://t.co/jgBu9gHXiP — Jedediah Bila (@JedediahBila) June 12, 2020

“If your giant public protests are giant public protests in the middle of a pandemic, you shouldn't be holding them,” Daily Wire editor-in-chief Ben Shapiro added.

If your giant public protests are giant public protests in the middle of a pandemic, you shouldn't be holding them https://t.co/v37qY6mDPO — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) June 12, 2020

“If your protests come with assault, murder, and property destruction, you shouldn't be holding them,” tweeted another user.

If your protests come with assault, murder, and property destruction, you shouldn't be holding them. https://t.co/glbd6FpbbH — Carpe Donktum🔹 (@CarpeDonktum) June 12, 2020

Clinton previously referred to an anti-lockdown protest in Michigan as “domestic terrorism.”

Armed men storming a legislature to disrupt its democratic proceedings is domestic terrorism. It cannot be tolerated.https://t.co/NcCFgA5COE — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) May 15, 2020

She has, however, shown much more support for Black Lives Matter demonstrations, which have gripped the nation and seen much bigger crowds than anti-lockdown protests. Some of these gatherings have descended into looting, vandalism, and violence. Even part of Seattle, Washington has been taken over by protesters with police being driven out of the area.

She has told BLM protesters to “keep marching” despite her newfound concern over the coronavirus pandemic.

This chart tells an incredible story of the power of Black Lives Matter as a mass movement. Your fellow Americans are hearing you. Keep marching. https://t.co/StZ0hnE7Zwpic.twitter.com/Xvxnwlw86B — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) June 12, 2020

