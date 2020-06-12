 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeUSA News

‘Do the protests now’: Hillary Clinton's Covid-19 outrage over Trump rally during pandemic roasted

12 Jun, 2020 19:14
Get short URL
‘Do the protests now’: Hillary Clinton's Covid-19 outrage over Trump rally during pandemic roasted
Protesters march against racial inequality in Washington ©  REUTERS/Erin Scott
Hillary Clinton has criticized President Donald Trump’s upcoming Oklahoma rally over Covid-19 fears, but critics are blasting her as she’s seen no problem with the mass protests across the nation over the death of George Floyd.

“If your rallies come with a liability waiver, you shouldn’t be holding them,” Clinton tweeted on Friday in response to a tweet revealing the president’s Tulsa, Oklahoma rally includes a Covid-19 waiver form for attendees. 

The waiver merely warns people of the risks of Covid-19 in any public places and asks guests to “assume all risks,” meaning attendees should likely practice social distancing and/or wear protective masks, two things videos and photos have been showing not taking place at many protests across the country.

Considering Clinton’s outrage over public gatherings has not extended to the volatile demonstrations in states over police brutality and racial inequality, the former secretary of state faced immediate scorn for her tweet.

“Now do the protests,” Fox News host Jedediah Bila wrote.

“If your giant public protests are giant public protests in the middle of a pandemic, you shouldn't be holding them,” Daily Wire editor-in-chief Ben Shapiro added.

“If your protests come with assault, murder, and property destruction, you shouldn't be holding them,” tweeted another user.

Clinton previously referred to an anti-lockdown protest in Michigan as “domestic terrorism.”

She has, however, shown much more support for Black Lives Matter demonstrations, which have gripped the nation and seen much bigger crowds than anti-lockdown protests. Some of these gatherings have descended into looting, vandalism, and violence. Even part of Seattle, Washington has been taken over by protesters with police being driven out of the area. 

She has told BLM protesters to “keep marching” despite her newfound concern over the coronavirus pandemic. 

Like this story? Share it with a friend!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies