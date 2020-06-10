 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
‘You’re about to lose your job!’ BLM protesters & leftists call for removal of Seattle mayor as they occupy city hall (VIDEOS)

10 Jun, 2020 06:21
Protesters rally in Seattle, Washington. June 8, 2020. © David Ryder / Getty Images North America / AFP
Hundreds of protesters have filled a city hall in Seattle, Washington as a local left-wing politician threatened to impeach the mayor amid the raging George Floyd protests.

Led by socialist councilwoman Kshama Sawant, the protesters first entered the lobby and then made their way onto the stairs. 

They held Black Lives Matter signs and called for the removal of Democratic Party Mayor Jenny Durkan, chanting “You’re about to lose your job!”

Earlier, anarchists and Antifa members occupied an abandoned police station and erected barricades around it.

Sawant threatened to “introduce articles of impeachment” if Durkan refuses to step down. Others were spotted with placards saying “Durkan must go” and “Tax Amazon.”

The protesters behaved peacefully, and there were no incidents inside the building.

However, demonstrators did clash with police over the weekend, with officers using blast-ball grenades, tear gas, and pepper spray to control the crowd.

Also on rt.com Anarchists & ‘Antifa’ occupy Seattle police station abandoned by ‘regime’ forces, set up ‘Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone’

The ongoing nationwide protests were sparked by the death of George Floyd, an unarmed black man who was killed in police custody in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Many of the marches and rallies against police brutality were peaceful. However, in several major cities they were followed by looting, rioting, and clashes with police, prompting the authorities to impose curfews and call in the National Guard.

