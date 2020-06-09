See no evil? Mayor of Chicago told councillors describing ‘WARZONE’ riot scenes that they’re ‘FULL OF S**T’

As rioting engulfed her city, Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot assured citizens that they could rely on the cops to protect them. But when councillors told her the real horror show on the ground, she swore and accused them of lying.

Rioting in Chicago kicked off in late May, several days after the killing of George Floyd by a police officer in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Stores were looted in broad daylight on May 30 and, as night fell, six people had been shot, one of them fatally. 20 police officers were injured and 240 people arrested.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot called in the National Guard the following day, and secured a perimeter around the city’s downtown. Outside of downtown, though, the city’s poorer neighborhoods were left to burn, according to her aldermen.

In a conference call with all 50 Chicago aldermen that day, Lightfoot was hammered from all sides, a recording obtained by WTTV on Tuesday revealed. “My ward is a s**t show,” one alderman said, before audibly weeping. “They are shooting at the police.”

“I don’t know about you, but I haven’t seen s**t like this before, not in Chicago,” Lightfoot remarked at one point.

By far the testiest exchange was between Lightfoot and Alderman Ray Lopez, whose ward sits in the city’s crime-ridden southside. Lopez already told local media that Lightfoot dismissed his concerns about violent rioting as “unsubstantiated rumors,” and the recording of the conference call gives credence to his claims.

In the call, Lopez described his ward as “a virtual war zone,” where “gangbangers with AK-47s” were threatening to “settle some scores.” He slammed Lightfoot for allegedly suggesting that church leaders attempt to mediate with the rioters, demanding that she “do something better.”

“I think you’re 100 percent full of s**t,” Lightfoot replied, denying any responsibility for the chaos.

“Well, f**k you then,” Lopez shot back, before telling Lightfoot to “check your f**king attitude.”

At the call’s conclusion, Lightfoot asked the aldermen to “pray for us all.”

Lightfoot was more reassuring when she spoke to the public. After reports surfaced of bands of men, mostly white, protecting their neighborhoods with weapons, Lightfoot reminded them that “if there’s an issue, call 911.” Hours before her strained phone call, Lightfoot got into a public spat with President Donald Trump, accusing him of trying to “inflame racist urges” by threatening to take action against rioters in Minneapolis.

"I will code what I really want to say to Donald Trump,” she said. “It’s two words. It begins with ‘f’ and it ends with ‘you’.”

Based on the call, however, her own aldermen were desperate for action to be taken.

As she spoke to her aldermen, Lightfoot’s city experienced its most violent weekend of 2020 so far. 85 people were shot, 24 fatally. Sunday, the day of the phone call, was the city’s bloodiest day in six decades, with 18 murders in 24 hours. The following weekend was also a veritable bloodbath, with 35 people shot and one killed.

Still, Lightfoot has set her sights on pursuing police reform instead of expansion. Speaking to MSNBC on Monday, she said that she would announce some “pretty monumental reforms” soon.

