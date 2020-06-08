Meet Dan, Defender of Donuts! Fox News guest loses his mind after donut shop cuts off discount for cops

Dan Bongino is a well-known conservative American pundit and former NYPD officer. Amid nationwide protests and riots, he boiled over in anger when a Rhode Island donut shop did the unthinkable: stopped its discount for police.

If the “kill cops” and “ACAB” graffiti tags sprayed by hoodlums in American cities, and the growing calls to defund police departments nationwide are anything to go by, it’s fair to say that anti-police sentiment is running high in the US right now. Conservatives are used to defending the boys in blue, but when one Rhode Island donut shop cut off its police and military discounts, Fox News convened an emergency meeting.

Fox's Dan Bongino compares racism to stereotyping police officers with donuts: "What I don't understand is by trying to face down racial inequality and stereotyping, you're stereotyping the cops?" pic.twitter.com/bieUZlZlUs — Bobby Lewis (@revrrlewis) June 8, 2020

Dan Bongino appeared on Monday’s Fox & Friends to unload on the donut vendors in question.

“They were trying to send a statement...and this statement is obviously anti-police,” he explained. “What I don't understand is by trying to face down racial inequality and stereotyping, you’re stereotyping the cops?”

Bongino laid out the often traumatic lot of a police officer – from the risk to life and limb on the beat, to grieving the loss of fellow officers, and as he continued to rant, he seemingly forgot about the donuts, instead firing a broadside at the liberal world in general.

“Take off the dunce cap and think about this logically,” he addressed any liberal who may have been watching Fox (probably by some freak coincidence). “Why are you stoking division by now firing back and attacking all cops, of which 90-plus percent of them are really good people?”

On Twitter, Bongino’s anger provoked laughter, with commenters freezing his livid face and ridiculing his rage.

Fox & Friends would like to speak to the manager. https://t.co/vDlweU6rnr — Kevin M. Kruse (@KevinMKruse) June 8, 2020

/with a fine dusting of powdered sugar down the front of my shirt and a small blob of jelly at one corner of my mouth "THIS ISN'T OVER." pic.twitter.com/uhIMO7c7ot — David Roth (@david_j_roth) June 8, 2020

Joking aside, Bongino did point out that police officers are rarely permitted to take advantage of cut-price snacks. These discounts are instead offered as a gesture of support from the community to the police, and in less fractious times barely raise an eyebrow.

However, his claim, that the image of police officers as donut-guzzlers is a “stereotype,” is disputed by lawmen themselves. As the police officers on most online forums will admit, it’s a stereotype firmly rooted in reality.

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!