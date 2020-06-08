 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeUSA News

Meet Dan, Defender of Donuts! Fox News guest loses his mind after donut shop cuts off discount for cops

8 Jun, 2020 21:11
Get short URL
Meet Dan, Defender of Donuts! Fox News guest loses his mind after donut shop cuts off discount for cops
FILE PHOTO: Dan Bongino speaking with attendees at the 2016 Conservative Review Convention in Greenville, South Carolina © Flickr / Gage Skidmore
Dan Bongino is a well-known conservative American pundit and former NYPD officer. Amid nationwide protests and riots, he boiled over in anger when a Rhode Island donut shop did the unthinkable: stopped its discount for police.

If the “kill cops” and “ACAB” graffiti tags sprayed by hoodlums in American cities, and the growing calls to defund police departments nationwide are anything to go by, it’s fair to say that anti-police sentiment is running high in the US right now. Conservatives are used to defending the boys in blue, but when one Rhode Island donut shop cut off its police and military discounts, Fox News convened an emergency meeting.

Dan Bongino appeared on Monday’s Fox & Friends to unload on the donut vendors in question.

“They were trying to send a statement...and this statement is obviously anti-police,” he explained. “What I don't understand is by trying to face down racial inequality and stereotyping, you’re stereotyping the cops?”

Bongino laid out the often traumatic lot of a police officer – from the risk to life and limb on the beat, to grieving the loss of fellow officers, and as he continued to rant, he seemingly forgot about the donuts, instead firing a broadside at the liberal world in general.

“Take off the dunce cap and think about this logically,” he addressed any liberal who may have been watching Fox (probably by some freak coincidence). “Why are you stoking division by now firing back and attacking all cops, of which 90-plus percent of them are really good people?”

On Twitter, Bongino’s anger provoked laughter, with commenters freezing his livid face and ridiculing his rage.

Joking aside, Bongino did point out that police officers are rarely permitted to take advantage of cut-price snacks. These discounts are instead offered as a gesture of support from the community to the police, and in less fractious times barely raise an eyebrow.

However, his claim, that the image of police officers as donut-guzzlers is a “stereotype,” is disputed by lawmen themselves. As the police officers on most online forums will admit, it’s a stereotype firmly rooted in reality.

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies