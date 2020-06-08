 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
‘Democrats have gone CRAZY’ says Trump, declaring calls to defund police ‘unacceptable’

8 Jun, 2020 20:18
President Donald Trump listens to Fraternal Order of Police National President Patrick Yoes during a roundtable discussion at the White House, June 8, 2020. ©  REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
US President Donald Trump stands against defunding or abolishing the police, the White House said, after he tweeted about it and accused “radical left Democrats” of being insane for entertaining the proposal.

“The president is appalled by the defund the police movement,” White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany said during the briefing on Monday, naming several Democrats who have called for it in recent days.

Asked if Trump agreed with Black Lives Matter protesters specifically, McEnany explained that he believes “all black lives matter,” including African-American police officers killed in the riots over the past week. Insofar as the Black Lives Matter DC organization stands for de-funding the police, however, “that’s something this president stands against.”

Earlier in the day, Trump tweeted that “Radical Left Democrats” have “gone crazy” for wanting to defund the police, adding, “Sorry, I want LAW & ORDER!”

 

He appears to have an unlikely ally in the presumptive Democrat nominee for the presidency, as Joe Biden’s campaign spokesman told reporters Monday afternoon that Barack Obama’s former VP “does not believe that police should be defunded.”

