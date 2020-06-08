Porn star Riley Reid raises questions about police brutality and reveals her family’s civil rights history (PHOTO)

One of the world’s most famous porn stars, Riley Reid, has thrown her weight behind the Black Lives Matter protests, revealing that her great grandfather was honored by Martin Luther King Jr. for his civil rights work.

Reid has been vocal about her support for the protests that have sprang up in the wake of the killing of George Floyd by Minneapolis police officers. The 28-year-old has repeatedly used her popular social media accounts to express support for the movement and to raise questions about police treatment of demonstrators.

"There needs to be something done and people need to be held accountable for their behaviour. Police brutality has been an issue for years and yet we still struggle with it? What change needs to be done to save the lives of these people. George Floyd and many others like him should never have died.” Reid said.

The adult entertainment star has also shared a black and white image showing civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr. presenting her great grandfather with a letter thanking him for his activism.

Reid said that her great grandfather was a civil rights activist when he lived in New York in the late 1950s. He took part in a strike at his place of work because of the unfair treatment of black citizens. King heard about the protests and wrote the porn star’s relative a letter and came to New York to thank him and his fellow activists.

“I love this photo because it shows the unity of people when we work together on how things can change. We need to be better and I want to be as strong as my great grandfather who risked his own job and life to help people when they needed it the most,” Reid said on Instagram.

This is not the first time Reid got political on her Instagram page, although for the most part it consists of racy (half-)naked shots aimed at her 2.7 million followers. She previously posted a picture saying “Justice for George [Floyd]” and a Black Lives Matter poster, clearly throwing her support behind the movement.

